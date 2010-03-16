10 Ways to Brighten Up Your House for Spring

If you're cautious of color, bright white can spruce up any room. Jupiterimages/Comstock Images/ Getty Images

Wouldn't it be lovely if we could change out our furniture to coordinate with the seasons? While it's not always a logical budget item to switch from wicker to wool, there are lots of options to change up your décor with a simple flip of a slipcover. Brightly colored throw pillows are an easy way to funk up your winterized color scheme, and they can be stored for future seasons. Swap out wooly winter rugs with light sisal to add a little spring underfoot. And inexpensive accessories like vases and lamps are a great way to freshen up a room.