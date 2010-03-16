10 Ways to Brighten Up Your House for Spring

There's no better way to bring the spring inside than to fill rooms with vases of freshly cut flowers. A weekly visit to your local florist can get a little pricey, but if you plant a cutting garden in the fall, you'll be rewarded with fresh blooms all spring. Early blooming bulbs like daffodils, crocus and hyacinth add lots of color and life to a room, and they pop up as early as February. Shortly after comes the waves of flashy tulips and irises that look beautiful in small bunches placed strategically around the house.

Did You Know? Early spring is also a great time to snip the dead leaves off of your houseplants and get them ready for a new growth phase with a little fertilizer.