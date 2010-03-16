10 Ways to Brighten Up Your House for Spring

Why not base your spring color palate on a beautiful blooming flower? Seth Joel/Photographer's Choice RF/ Getty Images

Any decorating magazine will tell you that paint is the cheapest way to reinvent a room with a big impact. Spring is a great time to do away with the beige palette and add some color. You don't even have to paint the entire room to achieve the desired effect. Pick the wall that hits your eye when you enter the room and paint it a lighter shade of the existing color. It's called an accent wall, and it can do a lot for a room without completely changing the look. If you're not a big fan of color on your walls, freshening up your white paint will considerably brighten a room.