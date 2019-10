Grab a broom and sweep all the leaves off the patio to make way for the furniture that has spent the winter in storage. No need to acquire new furniture if you're tired of the old look -- you can have new cushion covers made from a colorful array of outdoor fabrics on the market. This is also a great time to start cleaning out the garden beds and plant some new flowers. Add a floral wreath to the front door, and plant the window boxes to liven up your curb appeal.

Did You Know? For a low-maintenance landscape plan, choose drought-tolerant plants that are native to your region.