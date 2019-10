Swap out your winter wears for gear that will help with the spring showers on the way. Jupiterimages/Comstock Images/ Getty Images

Coat racks full of heavy winter coats, umbrellas and mukluks don't really shout "spring has sprung." This is especially true when they're planted right by the front door. Box up your winter coats and snow boots and put them in storage. Just seeing an empty coat rack when you walk in can make a big difference. If you have a side table near the door, add a vase with some fresh cut flowers so it's the first thing you see when you walk in.