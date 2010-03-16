10 Ways to Brighten Up Your House for Spring

Swapping out bathroom accessories is an easy way to breathe new life into your bathroom. Even just changing out the shower curtain with a fun, colorful pattern will give it a noticeable a facelift. Swap those darker curtains for sheers or some light wicker or bamboo blinds that allow a little more light to peek in without giving the neighbors a peep show. Splurge on a bright rug and a few hand towels to match your new color scheme. Fresh flowers, colorful art and spring-scented candles are another inexpensive way to bring some life into your bathroom.

Did You Know? If you're like most Americans, you spend about 14 days a year in the bathroom. That adds up to three years by the time you're 80!