10 World Traveler Decorating Ideas

You don't have to travel the globe to decorate like you've been on a journey. iStockphoto/ Thinkstock

You want your décor to reflect your good taste, worldly sensibilities and appreciation for the extraordinary, but if you haven't traveled more than 500 miles from the city stamped on your birth certificate, creating that big Bwana vibe can be a challenge.

Just because you haven't toured the Punjab, it doesn't mean you're condemned to the provinces when it comes to creating décor that embraces all the wanderlust in your heart. An armchair traveler is as surely the beneficiary of a spectacular Alaskan sunset as the poor mosquito-bitten guy who actually shelled out his hard-earned cash for the real deal. TV, movies and the Internet bring the world's wonders to our longing eyeballs -- lazy devils that we are.

Let's indulge in a little excursion through decorating territory filled with global panache. If you've ever wanted a few colorful stamps on your steamer trunk, this one's for you.