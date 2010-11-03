5 Christmas Ornaments You Can Make Yourself

Don't let your candy canes just sit in a jar. Deck them out reindeer style! Comstock/ Thinkstock

With a few materials and a couple of minutes, you can turn the consummate Christmas candy into a darling reindeer ornament. As with all candy cane crafts, it's best to leave them wrapped so you don't end up with sticky fingers and a trail of ants.

Brown pipe cleaner works great for antlers, and should be wrapped around the curve of the candy cane. Add some teensy googly eyes and a big brown or red pompom nose, depending on which reindeer you're representing. Just don't be surprised if you find some of your reindeer missing throughout the season. Underneath their adornment, they're still a delicious candy!

