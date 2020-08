Summer is all about color, and the easiest way to bring it into your home is to change out accessories. Switch out winter wool for summer cotton and brighten things up with items like colorful rugs and throw pillows. If you really want to pack a summer punch, opt for graphic florals and bright stripes.

Not sure what colors to use? Just look at the shades of amazing flowers and plants in your yard -- bright pinks and yellows, deep reds and purples, and every shade of green you can think of.

Advertisement

Advertisement