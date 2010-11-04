5 Creative Gift Wrapping Techniques

If you're like me, then the beautiful fabrics on the market send your heart aflutter. If you have a friend who likes to sew, fabric is an excellent gift wrap alternative that can actually be used to make something. Even if she's not a seamstress, a big trend is to frame a piece of interesting fabric like art, so try to find a pattern that suits your recipient's style. Or she can just regift it. You can often find lots of fun fabrics in the discount section, so the cost may actually be comparable to gift wrap -- and inherently more reusable. If your gift is on the small side, dishtowels also make great gift wrap, and they're always useful household items.

