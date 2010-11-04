Please enter terms to search for.

5 Creative Gift Wrapping Techniques

by Emilie Sennebogen
Put the paper and ribbon away. This year, do something a little different.
They say not to judge a book by its cover, but when it comes to gift giving, we're not sure that applies. A beautifully wrapped gift not only makes a splash with the recipient, it also makes a statement about the giver. Whether you're giving a small token of appreciation or surprising someone with something she's always wanted, you'll want to make sure that the packaging sets the stage -- and it doesn't have to be the predictable roll of wrapping paper. Read on for five ideas for creative gift wrapping.

Contents
  1. Skip the Gift Wrap
  2. Make your Own Paper
  3. Fabric
  4. Mix Patterns and Colors
  5. Embellish with Unique Items

You can often find great alternatives to store-bought gift wrap simply by looking around your house. Magazines and newspapers provide visual interest, especially if you want to recycle the funny papers. Old calendar pages with bright colors and interesting designs are great for gift wrapping. Try to incorporate all of the months for a timely end-of-the-year gift. Kraft paper may seem a little utilitarian, but you can embellish it with brightly colored ribbon and charms to hang from the bow for a festive present. And be sure to encourage the recipient to reuse or recycle it.

Did You Know?

Hallmark, the well-known card giant, is also credited for the invention of gift wrap. In 1917, their stores ran out of the red and green tissue that people traditionally used to wrap gifts. Hallmark found some envelope lining papers and brought them in to use instead. The next year, they again sold out of the papers and began making their own gift wrap.

Store bought paper is an easy, but not terribly creative choice. So why not make your own gift wrap? Many computers come with easy-to-use, built-in graphic programs so you can make your own designs, or just print out a message with fun fonts. But if you're a technophobe, why not take a plain piece of white paper and draw some designs on it? Glitter and paint pens are great for this, as are magic markers or even crayons, for a playful touch. If you want to skip the paper and make a reusable gift box, you can take a plain brown box and collage it with magazine cutouts or decoupage with colorful pieces of scrapbook paper. A beautiful handmade gift wrap may even guarantee it doesn't end up in the trash.

If you're like me, then the beautiful fabrics on the market send your heart aflutter. If you have a friend who likes to sew, fabric is an excellent gift wrap alternative that can actually be used to make something. Even if she's not a seamstress, a big trend is to frame a piece of interesting fabric like art, so try to find a pattern that suits your recipient's style. Or she can just regift it. You can often find lots of fun fabrics in the discount section, so the cost may actually be comparable to gift wrap -- and inherently more reusable. If your gift is on the small side, dishtowels also make great gift wrap, and they're always useful household items.

Did You Know?

In the United States, if every household used recycled materials to wrap only three gifts, it would save 45,000 football fields worth of paper a year.

If you want to start slow, use the same tone in different shades to add some creativity.
Remember that not everything needs to be matchy-matchy, and gift wrap presentation is a great way to show off your superior aesthetic, especially if you mix together the unexpected. A loud striped paper with a polka dot ribbon yells "I'm creative and so are you!" Look at the color wheel for inspiration in funking up your color scheme. Complementary colors are across from each other on the color wheel and provide the most contrast for an interesting visual.

Oftentimes, the topper on the gift is what really makes it feel special for your recipient. Does he have a sense of humor? Instead of using a bow made of ribbon, attach a piece of bowtie pasta. Little girls may like a hair band with a decorative element as part of the wrapping of their gifts, and jump ropes instead of ribbons are great for all kiddies. Raffia is a natural-looking ribbon alternative for the resident hippie, and incorporating a Christmas ornament is the perfect festive touch for the holiday lover.

Did You Know?

Around half of the paper products Americans use each year is to wrap gifts. Shopping bags and wrapping paper create about 4 million tons of trash annually.

Related Articles

