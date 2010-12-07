5 DIY Christmas Bathroom Decorations

You can hand-stitch the decorations onto these themed towels or use a sewing machine. Have fun with this project! This one uses a Christmas tree pattern, but if there are other holiday shapes and patterns that you prefer, go for it!

Iron the towels to get rid of any wrinkles. This will ensure that your applique ends up aligned just how you want it.

Use the tailor's chalk to trace around the template onto the felt, then cut out the design.

Pin your felt tree onto the towel wherever you like, then either hand stitch or machine sew it into place. Older kids might enjoy helping out with the stitching; just make sure they're supervised if you're letting them use your sewing machine.

Hang your new, festive towels and bask in the DIY glory!