5 DIY New Year's Decorations

Cut out paper circles in a variety of colors to make your streamers -- feel free to mix in other shapes, too! iStockphoto/ Thinkstock

Paper streamers are fun and easy to make, and they're a great way to add some interest to a doorway or mantle. Cut circles from decorative or reclaimed paper and decorate them however you like. You can even get your kids in on the crafting! It's fine to use different-sized circles to add interest, but make sure you're working in pairs, since you'll be sandwiching two same-sized circles together to create your streamers. Trace around glasses and jar lids for uniform size.

Stringing the circles on clear fishing line will give the illusion that your decorations are floating in midair! The number of circles and length of fishing line will depend on where you're hanging your streamers. Measure the mantle or doorway, adding 12 inches (30.5 centimeters) to the width so you'll have a little slack for draping.

Once your circles are cut, decorated and dry, string them on the fishing line by making a "circle sandwich." Just make sure that you leave a short tail on either end for hanging. Place one circle decorated side down on the table. Then, use white glue to draw a line down the center of your circle and around its perimeter. Lay your fishing line in the center line of glue and finish off the sandwich with another circle of the same size. Continue adding circles until you're happy with the way your streamer looks.

Let the glue dry overnight, and you're ready to hang! Tie the tails around nails or tacks on either end of the doorway or mantle.