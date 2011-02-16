Please enter terms to search for.

Top 5 Modern Christmas Decorating Ideas

by Danielle Fisher
With just a few new pieces, you can give your house a fresh new look for the holidays. See more Christmas decor ideas.
Hemera/Thinkstock

Have you been putting off getting your home ready for Christmas? Or maybe your house is already decorated, but it just doesn't seem to have the same spirit it used to. Well it's probably time for a Christmas decorating pick-me-up, especially if you've been putting out the same old decorations year after year. Now's the time to give your Christmas decor a modern twist, and we've got just the inspiration to get you started. With several new pieces and in just a few simple steps, you can give your house a fresh new look for the holidays.

Contents
  1. Indulge Your Sweet Tooth
  2. Include Flowers
  3. Display Christmas Cards as Art
  4. Add Unexpected Pops of Color
  5. Create a Winter Wonderland

Trim your tree with ornaments shaped like candies and other sweet treats.
Brand X Pictures/Thinkstock

During tough economic times, we often seek solace in the smallest pleasures. And what's more indulgent than a small, sugary treat? Well, this year you can indulge your sweet tooth and decorate at the same time. Adorn your Christmas tree with real candy (we love the whimsy of ribbon candy), or trim it with delicious-looking ornaments shaped like cupcakes and other delicacies. You can also fill clear glass candy jars with small Christmas ornaments to give the illusion of colorful confections.

Add color and fragrance to your Christmas tree by trimming it with flowers. You can create a garland of dried flowers that you drape around your tree, or simply stick fresh cut flowers randomly throughout your Christmas tree's ornaments. They'll add a nice hint of fragrance, as well as unexpected colors and textures to your traditional ornaments and lights. Your local florist should be able to help you find the perfect variety for your color scheme and budget. They may even throw in a few extra water tubes if you tell them about your modern idea and how you plan to use the flowers. Just be aware that fresh flowers will likely only last a day or two, so consider adding them right before you throw a holiday party or on Christmas Eve.

In today's virtual world, there are few things as exciting as receiving a Christmas card. Breaking the sealed envelope to find a friendly, hand-written note inside makes you feel like a kid again. It also makes it even harder to throw that special card away when the holidays are over. Luckily, we've uncovered several innovative ideas for saving these little treasures. Pick out the most beautiful and touching cards, and display them as art for the holidays, or string them with ribbon to use them as a window or mantel garland. You can also tack them along your banister, or cut out the decorative art and turn them into next year's gift tags.

This year, ditch the holly because Christmas isn't just about red and green anymore. Our apologies to your grandmother, who will probably disagree, but we assure you that decorating with colors other than red and green will give your holiday home a fresh, modern feel. There are a plethora of colors that go great with the holidays, but we love pairing purple with raspberry, and brown with periwinkle or sage. If you're still not sold on the idea, consider using one unconventional color and incorporate it with your regular decorations throughout your home.

Leave color out this year and instead, focus on whites, metallics and clear glass.
iStockphoto/Thinkstock

Dreaming of a white Christmas? Let your dreams inspire your decorations by creating a beautiful and elegant winter wonderland. Leave color out of the picture all together. Instead, focus on white, metallics and clear glass. You can even find inspiration in your backyard by gathering fallen branches and acorns. Decorate with them as is, or spray paint them silver for some extra pizzazz. You can place branches in clear glass vases and decorate them with silver, white or glass ornaments. If you want to add a touch of color, go for subtle shades of blue.

