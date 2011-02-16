Top 5 Modern Christmas Decorating Ideas

Add color and fragrance to your Christmas tree by trimming it with flowers. You can create a garland of dried flowers that you drape around your tree, or simply stick fresh cut flowers randomly throughout your Christmas tree's ornaments. They'll add a nice hint of fragrance, as well as unexpected colors and textures to your traditional ornaments and lights. Your local florist should be able to help you find the perfect variety for your color scheme and budget. They may even throw in a few extra water tubes if you tell them about your modern idea and how you plan to use the flowers. Just be aware that fresh flowers will likely only last a day or two, so consider adding them right before you throw a holiday party or on Christmas Eve.

Advertisement