5 Tips for Creating Ethnic-Eclectic Rooms

Decorating requires a steady hand. Combining textures, patterns, colors, accents and focal points to create a unified, balanced space can be a test of patience and restraint: Often, beauty must be cultivated.

But that's not the end of the story. Imagination, too, goes a long way in developing a unique and appealing style, and few styles rely more on imagination than what we'll call "ethnic-eclectic." This type of décor involves combining more than one ethnically representative style within a single room. Done with care, a mixture of cultural elements can create a sum that is more than its parts.

The "with care" is a crucial point here. You don't want to simply throw together a hodgepodge of styles from around the world.

So, how do you do it right?

Here, five tips to help you put together a beautiful room with character, balance and mixed cultural interest. To begin with, the very idea of ethnic-eclectic requires stepping just a bit outside the box …