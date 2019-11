Dreidels are a big part of Hannukah, one of the many holidays celebrated at the end of the year. iStockphoto.com /Kameleon007

Joyous celebrations punctuate and enliven the days of late fall and early winter. Decorating your home to prepare for the holidays is fun, and it builds anticipation for the celebration. The items we use to decorate also have symbolic meanings that remind us of the reason we observe the occasion. In this article, we'll explore favorite traditional decorating themes for Hanukkah, Christmas and Kwanzaa, and take a peek at the stories and symbols that influence each theme.