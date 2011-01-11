5 Valentine's Day Table Settings

Doesn't it seem like we generally fall into one of two categories when it comes to our feelings about Valentine's Day? You either welcome it enthusiastically, stoked about having a concrete occasion to celebrate the special person in your life. Or, you see the holiday as an obligation and resent the pressure to do something monumentally romantic for your sweetheart.
If the latter describes you, get ready to ditch your old ways of thinking about Feb. 14. Making this day special can be as easy and personal as preparing an intimate dinner at home. Of course, ambiance is the key to any dining experience. Here are a handful of creative tablescape ideas to help set the mood, whether your loved one is a traditionalist or has a modern sense of style.
