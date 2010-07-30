5 Autumn Accessories to Spice up Your Home

Bring out the rich colors of fall-burnt orange, raspberry, deep green-with throws and accent pillows.

Add a hint of fall's harvest with cinnamon or pumpkin-scented candles.

Panel curtains with pockets (you can buy these at home stores, or make them yourself if you're handy with a sewing machine) can hold leaves (real or artificial) to bring the beauty of autumn trees indoors.

Use family photographs to enhance the seasonal décor: put out pictures of the kids in Halloween costumes, raking leaves, or doing fall activities.

Bowls of candy corn, caramels, and other "tricks or treats" are enticing touches.