Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Home Decor
  4. Seasonal Decor

5 Autumn Accessories to Spice up Your Home

by Home Made Simple
1

Liven Up Your Living Room

  • Bring out the rich colors of fall-burnt orange, raspberry, deep green-with throws and accent pillows.
  • Add a hint of fall's harvest with cinnamon or pumpkin-scented candles.
  • Panel curtains with pockets (you can buy these at home stores, or make them yourself if you're handy with a sewing machine) can hold leaves (real or artificial) to bring the beauty of autumn trees indoors.
  • Use family photographs to enhance the seasonal décor: put out pictures of the kids in Halloween costumes, raking leaves, or doing fall activities.
  • Bowls of candy corn, caramels, and other "tricks or treats" are enticing touches.
  • A bowl of seasonal pears-in any color or variety of colors-is beautiful and delicious.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

How to Use Christmas Fragrances in Your Decorations

How Scented Lamps Work

How to Add Citrus Scents to Your Home

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement