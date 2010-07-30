5 Autumn Accessories to Spice up Your Home

2
Deck Out Your Dining Area
- Bushel baskets placed in corners or used as a centerpiece add a nice touch of fall.
- Since apples are in season, they make a great decorating tool; a big bowl can serve as a simple but lovely centerpiece (especially if you combine several types with varying colors and markings).
- Gourds, with their variety of shapes, sizes, and colors, also make an eye-catching seasonal centerpiece.
- Make simple, inexpensive fall placemats by placing leaves between two sheets of clear contact or laminating paper. A table runner in fall colors can complement the mats.