5 Autumn Accessories to Spice up Your Home

by Home Made Simple
Deck Out Your Dining Area

  • Bushel baskets placed in corners or used as a centerpiece add a nice touch of fall.
  • Since apples are in season, they make a great decorating tool; a big bowl can serve as a simple but lovely centerpiece (especially if you combine several types with varying colors and markings).
  • Gourds, with their variety of shapes, sizes, and colors, also make an eye-catching seasonal centerpiece.
  • Make simple, inexpensive fall placemats by placing leaves between two sheets of clear contact or laminating paper. A table runner in fall colors can complement the mats.

Recommended

