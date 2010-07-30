6 Festive Ideas for Autumn Adornments

6
Pinecone Tassels
Pinecones are another natural object that are easy to find in the fall and look great in your home. Tie one or two pinecones onto the ribbons that hold your curtains in place to create a fun seasonal addition to an everyday item.
