Home & Garden
Home Decor
Seasonal Decor

Christmas Bathroom Decorations Pictures

By: Becky Striepe

iStockphoto/Thinkstock

Linens, like hand towels, don't need to be covered in Santas or reindeer to feel Christmasy; subtle designs work, too. However, if you prefer themes, feel free to go all out!

Comstock/Thinkstock

Holiday garlands and swags around windows and mirrors add a touch of cheer. Make them by hand or use store-bought versions.

Hemera/Thinkstock

A miniature potted Christmas tree on the bathroom counter does double duty. This touch of merriment includes an all-natural pine scent, and miniature decorations can take that tiny tree to the next level.

Comstock/Getty Images

A beautiful poinsettia on the countertop welcomes party guests with festive flair.

Lisa Romerein/Botanica/Getty Images

Use what you already have! Gather up green or red bath salts and liquid soaps, and display them in glass containers.

Hemera/Thinkstock

Add a little ambiance with holiday scented candles in red, green and white. Think Christmas cookies or cinnamon spice.

Digital Vision/Thinkstock

What Christmas-themed room would be complete without mistletoe in the doorway?

iStockphoto/Thinkstock

Add an all-natural scented accent to your Christmas-themed bathroom with a bowl of pinecones and potpourri on the countertop. You can even whip up your own batch of potpourri with dried orange peel, cinnamon sticks and sprigs of rosemary.

Comstock/Thinkstock

Embellish your towel rack by hanging some stockings with care next to your themed hand towels. You can stuff the stockings with bars of Christmas-themed soaps and candles.

iStockphoto/Thinkstock

Fill a dish with holiday soaps, and hang small snowflake ornaments around them to add a festive flair for guests washing their hands. : How Christmas Works.

Citation