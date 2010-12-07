Christmas Bathroom Decorations Pictures

Linens, like hand towels, don't need to be covered in Santas or reindeer to feel Christmasy; subtle designs work, too. However, if you prefer themes, feel free to go all out!
Advertisement
Holiday garlands and swags around windows and mirrors add a touch of cheer. Make them by hand or use store-bought versions.
A miniature potted Christmas tree on the bathroom counter does double duty. This touch of merriment includes an all-natural pine scent, and miniature decorations can take that tiny tree to the next level.
A beautiful poinsettia on the countertop welcomes party guests with festive flair.
Use what you already have! Gather up green or red bath salts and liquid soaps, and display them in glass containers.
Advertisement
Add a little ambiance with holiday scented candles in red, green and white. Think Christmas cookies or cinnamon spice.
What Christmas-themed room would be complete without mistletoe in the doorway?
Add an all-natural scented accent to your Christmas-themed bathroom with a bowl of pinecones and potpourri on the countertop. You can even whip up your own batch of potpourri with dried orange peel, cinnamon sticks and sprigs of rosemary.
Embellish your towel rack by hanging some stockings with care next to your themed hand towels. You can stuff the stockings with bars of Christmas-themed soaps and candles.
Fill a dish with holiday soaps, and hang small snowflake ornaments around them to add a festive flair for guests washing their hands. : How Christmas Works.
Advertisement