Holiday Decoration Safety Tips

Using the fireplace is one of the perks of wintertime -- but it's also a potential source of holiday danger. Bruce Laurance/ Getty Images

WASHINGTON, D.C. - As the holidays approach, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is urging people to look for and eliminate potential dangers from holiday lights and decorations that could lead to fires and injuries.

Each year, hospital emergency rooms treat about 10,800 people for injuries, such as falls, cuts and shocks, related to holiday lights, decorations and Christmas trees. In addition, Christmas trees are involved in about 400 fires annually, resulting in 20 deaths, 70 injuries and an average of more than $15 million in property loss and damage.

Advertisement

CPSC conducts surveillance of holiday lights and decorations at stores nationwide, and this year has prevented the import of 116,400 units of holiday lights that did not meet safety standards.

Candle lighting ceremonies during Advent, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa are beautiful traditions,said CPSC Acting Chairman Thomas Moore. But keep matches, lighters and candles away from children and never leave burning candles unattended. These simple safety tips will help prevent many of the 11,000 candle-related fires that occur each year. Stay safe this holiday season; it's the best gift you can give.