How to Decorate a Living Room for Christmas

Every year we try to find a new way to decorate our living room for Christmas. Following a color scheme can add an innovative touch to any holiday decorations. Here are some ideas for decorating your living room for Christmas according to a color theme.
- Use non-traditional colors Spray paint some small pine branches that you either find outside or buy. Instead of the traditional Christmas colors of red and green, you could choose colors that will match with the room's decor, or you might prefer using a more neutral but still eye-catching silver or gold [source: Dermody].
- Stick with tradition If you prefer a more traditional look, you can try bordering your fireplace with greenery, either fresh or fake [source: Ideal Home]. Adding brightly colored baubles to the greenery will increase the room's holiday atmosphere.
- Be flashy If you want to give your living room a flashier, kitschier look, try making a holiday wreath by stringing together brightly colored baubles with wire. You can place these wreaths on your end tables, with a solid-colored decoration in the middle. You can also try placing bowls draped with shiny gold-colored strings of beads around the room [source: Ideal Home].
- Decorate the tree according to shades of color Your tree is what adds the most holiday feel to your living room. Try decorating the tree according to shades of colors. You might try starting out with one color and then gradually changing the shade of the color used. By the time you finish decorating the tree you'll be using a different color. For example, you might want to start with reds and end up with orange.
- Decorate your living room with small accessories.Placing miniature reindeer and decorative candles on the end tables and mantle piece will add a festive feel to any living room [source: Aragon, Fenton].
