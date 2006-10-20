How to Make a Christmas Wreath

Whether hung on your front door or above a crackling fireplace, a Christmas wreath announces the arrival of the holiday season. While most people think of evergreen branches and holly leaves, Christmas wreaths can actually be made out of just about anything. As long as you're willing to roll up your sleeves, there are many beautiful homemade Christmas wreaths that are quick, easy, and fun. In this article, we will show you how to create a variety of handmade wreaths, including:



Floral Christmas Wreaths



Flower arrangements have been a staple of home decorations for generations. On this page, we will show you how to add this art to your Christmas crafts. We will show you how to make several Christmas wreaths accented with flowers, including the Southern Magnolia Holiday Wreath, the Natural Elegance Christmas Wreath, and the simple but elegant Tulip Wreath.





Holly-Themed Wreaths



Holly is a traditional element in many Christmas decorations, including Christmas wreaths. In this section, we will show you how to incorporate holly into your homemade Christmas wreaths. We will show you how to make the Lush and Lovely Lodge Wreath, the Sounds of Holiday Music Wreath, and the unconventional Pine Cone Wreath.





Snow-Themed Wreaths



Everyone wants to have a white Christmas, and now you can with these snow-themed wreaths. With just a little white paint, glitter, and sparkly ribbons, you can make your Christmas wreaths look as if they are dusted with a light coating of snow. We will show you how to make the Shimmering Snowflake Wreath and the Snow Family Wreath.





Candy-Themed Wreaths



Candy canes are just as much a part of Christmas as holly and tinsel. On this page, we will show you how to add candy to your handmade Christmas wreaths with some playful and innovative designs. We will show you how to make the Candy-Coated Christmas Wreath and the Creative Candy Wreath.



