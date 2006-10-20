Home & Garden
How to Make a Christmas Wreath

by the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Floral Christmas Wreaths

Inserting flowers to a traditional Christmas wreath can add a splash of color to the usual palate of red and green. These inventive wreaths combine flower-arranging and wreath-making into one craft the whole family can enjoy.

Here is an example of a completed Southern Magnolia Holiday Wreath.
©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
Southern Magnolia Holiday Wreath.

Southern Magnolia Holiday Wreath

The South's most beautiful flower is highlighted in this formal holiday wreath. Elegant ivory magnolias dance through Christmas greenery, glass ornaments, and golden holly leaves. Here are some of the other materials you'll need:
  • 5 silk magnolias
  • 4 silk magnolia buds
  • Wire cutters
  • Floral wire
  • Artificial pine wreath
  • Hot glue gun, glue sticks
  • 27 one-inch gold glass ball ornaments on wire picks
  • Tape measure
  • 2 gold silk holly branches
  • 72 inches sheer wired ribbon
  • 10 natural pinecones
To construct a Southern Magnolia Holiday Wreath:
  1. Cut stems of magnolia flowers to 2 inches. Cut off buds and leaves from stems. Form a collar around flower with discarded magnolia leaves, and wrap with floral wire to hold in place. Do the same with buds.

    Form a collar around the flower with the discarded leaves.
    ©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    ©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    with the discarded leaves.

  2. Insert magnolias and buds into wreath, spacing evenly to leave room for ornaments. Twist pine branches around stems to secure. Add a touch of hot glue for extra security.

    Add only a touch of glue to the magnolias to hold them in place.
    ©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    ©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    magnolias to hold them in place.

  3. Twist 3 glass balls together to form a cluster. Make 9 clusters. Insert clusters into wreath between magnolias. Twist pine branches around clusters to hold them in place.

    Insert the clusters of the balls between the flowers.
    ©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    ©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    between the flowers.

  4. Cut holly branches into 3- to 4-inch pieces. Glue them into wreath around magnolias. Glue remaining magnolia leaves to hide any wire.

  5. Cut ribbon into three 24-inch pieces. Form 2 loops of ribbon, and twist together with floral wire. Secure each ribbon to wreath behind a magnolia. Keep ribbon loops to sides of flowers so flowers remain dominant. Space ribbons evenly around wreath.

    Secure each ribbon to the wreath behind a magnolia.
    ©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Secure each ribbon to the
    wreath behind a magnolia.

  6. Glue in pinecones and remaining holly leaves to hide any glue or wire.
Natural Elegance Christmas Wreath

Pods, cones, preserved citrus slices, and pine create a lovely decoration for the holiday season. A red velvet bow with cascading gold jingle bells will surely add beauty to your Christmas, decor. Here are the materials you'll need:

Here is a completed Natural Elegance Christmas Wreath.
©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
Here is a completed
Natural Elegance Christmas Wreath.

  • 27 to 30 inch artificial
  • Colorado spruce wreath
  • Stemmed pods: 7 medium
  • lotus pods, 8 okra pods,
  • 9 poppy pods, 5 bell cups,
  • 4 protea
  • 28-gauge paddle wire Rosebloom protea
  • 2 clusters agave 2 bunches preserved
  • pepperberries
  • 1 bunch gold yarrow
  • 7 preserved citrus slices
  • Natural preserved
  • baby's breath
  • Hot glue gun, glue sticks
  • or tacky glue
  • 3 yards wired
  • red velvet ribbon
  • 28-gauge floral wire
  • Scissors
  • Ruler
  • 11/2 yards red velvet cording
  • 4 gold jingle bells,
  • 11/2 inches each
  • Wire cutters
To construct a Natural Elegance Christmas Wreath:
  1. Shape wreath by pulling out and fluffing branches. (You may choose to use a natural wreath, which will probably not need fluffing.)

    Shape the wreath by pulling out and fluffing up the branches.
    ©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    ©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
     and fluffing up the branches.

  2. Make garland of pods with wire stems, using paddle wire. Garland should be long enough to fit around wreath. Use lotus, okra, poppy pods, bell cups, and protea in garland.

    Make a garland of pods that is large enough to fit around the wreath.
    ©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    ©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
     enough to fit around the wreath.

  3. Lay garland on top of wreath and twist pine fronds over garland to hold in place. (If using fresh wreath, wire garland into wreath.)

    Use pine fronds to hold the garland in place.
    ©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Use pine fronds to hold
    the garland in place.

  4. Glue in stems of rosebloom protea, agave, pepperberries, yarrow, citrus slices, and preserved baby's breath.

    Glue in various stems onto the wreath.
    ©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Glue in various stems onto the wreath.

  5. Using wired ribbon, make a 6-loop bow (10 inches wide, with 12-inch streamers). Tie bells to ends of two 24-inch lengths of red velvet cording. Catch cording into bow wire at back of bow, staggering the lengths of cords. Wire bow to top of wreath. Trim wire. Drape streamers to sides of wreath and secure with glue.

    Attach the bow to the wreath with a length of wire.
    ©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    ©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    with a length of wire.

Tulip Wreath

Here is a completed Tulip Wreath.
©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
Here is a completed Tulip Wreath.

This beautiful wreath will carry you clear into April! The red tulips will complement your Christmas decor, while still heralding the coming spring for those tired of cold days. Here are the materials you'll need to get started:
  • 18-inch artificial mixed evergreen wreath
  • 3 yards sheer red ribbon, 11/2 inches wide
  • Chenille stems
  • Scissors
  • Hot glue gun, glue sticks
  • 8 red silk tulips with leaves
  • Wire cutters
  • 3 icy branches
  • 2 red berry sprays
  • Variegated ivy
  • Pinecones
To construct a Tulip Wreath:
  1. Fluff wreath so it is full. Form ribbon into a multiloop bow with 5-inch loops and 18-inch streamers. Secure center of bow with chenille stem. V-cut ends of streamers.

  2. Viewing wreath as a clock, glue bow to 11 o'clock position. Cut a tulip to a 10-inch stem length, and glue it to wreath so head is at 7 o'clock position.

    If the wreath is viewed as a clock, glue a stem at 7 o'clock.
    ©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    ©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
     glue a stem at 7 o'clock.

  3. Cut stems of 6 tulips to varying lengths less than 10 inches. Glue tulips above first tulip placed. Cut off stem of last tulip below flowerhead, and glue it in bow center.

  4. Place icy branches among tulips. Place 1 berry spray among tulips and other coming out from right side of bow. Place ivy among tulips and right side of wreath. When you are pleased with the arrangement, glue everything in place.

  5. Glue pinecones throughout wreath to fill in design. Make a chenille stem loop on back for hanging.

    Make a chenille loop on the back for hanging.
    ©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    ©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
     back for hanging.

Holly is another traditional Christmas decoration. In the next section, we will show you how to make holly-themed wreaths.

Recommended

