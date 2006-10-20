How to Make a Christmas Wreath

Inserting flowers to a traditional Christmas wreath can add a splash of color to the usual palate of red and green. These inventive wreaths combine flower-arranging and wreath-making into one craft the whole family can enjoy.



Here is an example of a completed

Southern Magnolia Holiday Wreath.



Southern Magnolia Holiday Wreath



The South's most beautiful flower is highlighted in this formal holiday wreath. Elegant ivory magnolias dance through Christmas greenery, glass ornaments, and golden holly leaves. Here are some of the other materials you'll need:



5 silk magnolias

4 silk magnolia buds

Wire cutters

Floral wire

Artificial pine wreath

Hot glue gun, glue sticks

27 one-inch gold glass ball ornaments on wire picks

Tape measure

2 gold silk holly branches

72 inches sheer wired ribbon

10 natural pinecones

To construct a Southern Magnolia Holiday Wreath:



Cut stems of magnolia flowers to 2 inches. Cut off buds and leaves from stems. Form a collar around flower with discarded magnolia leaves, and wrap with floral wire to hold in place. Do the same with buds.



Form a collar around the flower

with the discarded leaves.

Insert magnolias and buds into wreath, spacing evenly to leave room for ornaments. Twist pine branches around stems to secure. Add a touch of hot glue for extra security.



Add only a touch of glue to the

magnolias to hold them in place.

Twist 3 glass balls together to form a cluster. Make 9 clusters. Insert clusters into wreath between magnolias. Twist pine branches around clusters to hold them in place.



Insert the clusters of the balls

between the flowers.

Cut holly branches into 3- to 4-inch pieces. Glue them into wreath around magnolias. Glue remaining magnolia leaves to hide any wire.



Cut ribbon into three 24-inch pieces. Form 2 loops of ribbon, and twist together with floral wire. Secure each ribbon to wreath behind a magnolia. Keep ribbon loops to sides of flowers so flowers remain dominant. Space ribbons evenly around wreath.



Secure each ribbon to the

wreath behind a magnolia.

Glue in pinecones and remaining holly leaves to hide any glue or wire.

Natural Elegance Christmas Wreath



Pods, cones, preserved citrus slices, and pine create a lovely decoration for the holiday season. A red velvet bow with cascading gold jingle bells will surely add beauty to your Christmas, decor. Here are the materials you'll need:



Here is a completed

Natural Elegance Christmas Wreath.



27 to 30 inch artificial

Colorado spruce wreath

Stemmed pods: 7 medium

lotus pods, 8 okra pods,

9 poppy pods, 5 bell cups,

4 protea

28-gauge paddle wire Rosebloom protea

2 clusters agave 2 bunches preserved

pepperberries

1 bunch gold yarrow

7 preserved citrus slices

Natural preserved

baby's breath

Hot glue gun, glue sticks

or tacky glue

3 yards wired

red velvet ribbon

28-gauge floral wire

Scissors

Ruler

11/2 yards red velvet cording

4 gold jingle bells,

11/2 inches each

Wire cutters

To construct a Natural Elegance Christmas Wreath:



Shape wreath by pulling out and fluffing branches. (You may choose to use a natural wreath, which will probably not need fluffing.)



Shape the wreath by pulling out

and fluffing up the branches.

Make garland of pods with wire stems, using paddle wire. Garland should be long enough to fit around wreath. Use lotus, okra, poppy pods, bell cups, and protea in garland.



Make a garland of pods that is large

enough to fit around the wreath.

Lay garland on top of wreath and twist pine fronds over garland to hold in place. (If using fresh wreath, wire garland into wreath.)



Use pine fronds to hold

the garland in place.

Glue in stems of rosebloom protea, agave, pepperberries, yarrow, citrus slices, and preserved baby's breath.



Glue in various stems onto the wreath.

Using wired ribbon, make a 6-loop bow (10 inches wide, with 12-inch streamers). Tie bells to ends of two 24-inch lengths of red velvet cording. Catch cording into bow wire at back of bow, staggering the lengths of cords. Wire bow to top of wreath. Trim wire. Drape streamers to sides of wreath and secure with glue.

Attach the bow to the wreath

with a length of wire.



Tulip Wreath



Here is a completed Tulip Wreath.



This beautiful wreath will carry you clear into April! The red tulips will complement your Christmas decor, while still heralding the coming spring for those tired of cold days. Here are the materials you'll need to get started:



18-inch artificial mixed evergreen wreath

3 yards sheer red ribbon, 11/2 inches wide

Chenille stems

Scissors

Hot glue gun, glue sticks

8 red silk tulips with leaves

Wire cutters

3 icy branches

2 red berry sprays

Variegated ivy

Pinecones

To construct a Tulip Wreath:



Fluff wreath so it is full. Form ribbon into a multiloop bow with 5-inch loops and 18-inch streamers. Secure center of bow with chenille stem. V-cut ends of streamers.



Viewing wreath as a clock, glue bow to 11 o'clock position. Cut a tulip to a 10-inch stem length, and glue it to wreath so head is at 7 o'clock position.



If the wreath is viewed as a clock,

glue a stem at 7 o'clock.

Cut stems of 6 tulips to varying lengths less than 10 inches. Glue tulips above first tulip placed. Cut off stem of last tulip below flowerhead, and glue it in bow center.



Place icy branches among tulips. Place 1 berry spray among tulips and other coming out from right side of bow. Place ivy among tulips and right side of wreath. When you are pleased with the arrangement, glue everything in place.



Glue pinecones throughout wreath to fill in design. Make a chenille stem loop on back for hanging.

Make a chenille loop on the

back for hanging.

