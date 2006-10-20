How to Make a Christmas Wreath

Christmas wreaths and holly are two standard holiday decorations. Our designers have combined these two Christmas classics into one great craft.



Lush and Lovely Lodge Wreath



Beautifully textured evergreens, bright red berries, and a bold ribbon make this charming wreath a holiday favorite. It adds a sweetly nostalgic touch to a red and green Christmas. Here's what you'll need to make this wreath:



20-inch artificial evergreen wreath of mixed greens

2 black chenille stems

11/2 yards red-and-black plaid ribbon, 21/2 inches wide

Hot glue gun, glue sticks

10 pinecones

6 dried pomegranates

Heavy-duty scissors or wire cutters

Assorted foliage

Berry clusters: 4 burgundy, 4 red

2 red berry sprays, 12 inches each

To construct a Lush and Lovely Lodge Wreath:

Shape wreath to increase fullness and achieve a natural look. To make hanger, twist a chenille stem into loop on top back of wreath.



About 12 inches from one end of ribbon, form two 6-inch loops. Pinch loops together, and secure with chenille stem to form bow.



Glue bow to upper left side of wreath. Weave bow's streamers into wreath, and glue in place. Glue pinecones in wreath as shown.



Cut pomegranate stems to 1 inch, and glue 2 pomegranates in center of bow. Glue remaining pomegranates in clusters of 2, equally spaced around wreath.



Cut foliage into short lengths, and glue between pinecones and pomegranates. Glue a few sprigs over top of bow.



Glue burgundy berry clusters equally spaced around wreath; repeat with red berry clusters. Cut red berry sprays into 4-inch lengths, and glue into wreath as desired.

Sounds of Holiday Music



A Christmas filled with music can be yours with this lovely wreath. It is a perfect gift for the music lover in your family. Here's what you'll need:



20- to 22-inch grapevine wreath

Chenille stem

Hot glue gun, glue sticks

4 silk pine branches, 18 inches long

3 or 4 mixed Christmas picks, 6 to 8 inches long

8 silk magnolia leaves

Small brass or plastic musical instrument

Wire

Wire snips or heavy-duty scissors

2 or 3 berry branches, 18 to 24 inches long

3 yards red and gold velvet ribbon, #40

To construct a Sounds of Holiday Music wreath:



Wrap chenille stem around a few branches on back of wreath to form a loop for hanging. Secure with glue.



Place 2 pine branches at bottom of wreath, slightly off center to the left, facing in opposite directions. Glue in place. Place a pine branch between the 2 branches at bottom, angled down so it hangs off to right. Place last pine branch on left side of wreath so branch extends up left side of wreath. Glue in place.



Place mixed green picks throughout pine branches. Glue in place.



Insert silk magnolia leaves around branches already placed; glue in place. Wire musical instrument to left of center bottom of wreath.



Cut berry branches into pieces and insert throughout wreath, extending off center bottom and out both sides of wreath.



Make a 5-loop bow with velvet ribbon; use a length of floral wire to secure. Wire bow beside musical instrument. Twist pine branches to hide wire.

Pine Cone Wreath



Enjoy the natural beauty of pine cones year after year with this lovely holiday wreath. Once you've mastered the technique, change the cone selection and pattern to create a unique gift. Here are the materials we'll need:



Here is the completed Pine Cone Wreath.



35 Norway spruce cones, 6 inches each

35 white pine cones, 5 inches each

24 white pine cones, 4 inches each

65 sweet gum balls

30 scotch cones

200 hemlock cones

14-inch wire box wreath frame

12-inch brown or black chenille stem

Gardening gloves

Wire cutters

Glue gun, glue sticks

Floral sprays: glossy wood tone, brilliant gold

2 red feathered cardinals,

41/2 inches each

3 yards red velvet craft ribbon, 21/2 inches wide

Scissors

32-gauge green cloth-covered wire

39 wired double-ended holly berries, 6mm

Brown floral tape

To construct a Pine Cone Wreath:



Soak Norway spruce cones in water for 2 hours or until closed. Drain on newspapers. Curved side of the frame is the top, which is the front of the wreath. Wedge stem end of wet cones between 2 upper and 2 lower wires. Fill wreath with cones. Insert chenille stem through wires on back and twist into a loop for a hanger. Hang to dry.



Dry cones reopen and create a tight base. Wear gloves to protect your hands from sharp cones. Set aside 7 large sweet gum balls for Step 5. With wire cutters, remove stems from remaining sweet gum balls. Then glue 2 compact rows to the stem end of spruce cones in center of wreath, concealing wires. Hold each for a few seconds until they adhere. In a compact circle, glue the scotch cones close to the sweet gum balls. Glue half hemlock cones between sweet gum balls.



Glue the stem end of the 5-inch white pine cones in a circle wedged between the scotch cones added in Step 2. Position them in the same direction as the bottom cone layer (like wheel spokes). View the wreath from the side and note the space between the two layers of cones. Wedge in and glue the 4-inch white pine cones to fill spaces. Glue remaining hemlock cones in spaces around scotch cones and around stems of white pine.



In a well-ventilated area, coat the wreath with glossy wood spray. Hold each of 7 sweet gum balls by its stem and spray with brilliant gold. Cut off the stems and set aside. Glue the 2 cardinals to the top of the wreath facing each other. Make a multiloop bow, which measures 10 inches wide with 3-inch loops on each side and with 12-inch and 14-inch streamers. Secure gathers with 6-inch piece of 32-gauge wire. Glue bow to the wreath at the center bottom.



To make a berry cluster, bend 3 wired berries in half to make 6 berries per cluster. Stretch and wrap the floral tape around the wires. Make 12 more clusters. Glue the taped berries, with the stems tucked between the cones, at random. Glue the 7 gold sweet gum balls to the wreath, spaced evenly.

We all dream of a white Christmas the closer we get to December. With the snow-themed wreaths in our next section, you can have a white Christmas regardless of the weather outside.

