How to Make a Christmas Wreath

White is the color of snow and Christmas, but it is also a very versatile color that makes a great accent to most decorations. Here are some snow-tinged wreaths you can make yourself:



©2006 Publications International, Ltd.

Here is a completed

Shimmering Snowflake Wreath.



Shimmering Snowflake Wreath



This spectacular wreath is inspired by images of delicate snowflakes. The gold touches add a bit of sparkle to the crisp whites. Here are the materials you'll need:



20 pinecones on picks, 2 inches each

Gold metallic spray

Hot glue gun, glue sticks

20-inch pine wreath

5 yards white/gold sheer wired ribbon with gold stars, 3 inches wide

Ruler

Scissors

Cloth-covered wire

Wire cutters

10 plastic frosted snowflakes, 4 inches each

84 inches gold metallic tubing, 3/8 inches wide

To construct a Shimmering Snowflake Wreath:



Spray pinecones with gold spray. Let dry. Apply glue to each pinecone and position throughout wreath.



©2006 Publications International, Ltd.

Glue the pinecones at different

positions throughout the wreath.

Form 8-loop bow with the sheer wired ribbon. Each should measure 31/2 inches. Cut off remaining ribbon. Use cloth-covered wire to secure bow. Wire the bow onto the wreath, securing with extra wire.



©2006 Publications International, Ltd.

Use cloth-covered wire to secure the sheer white bow to the wreath.

Drape remaining ribbon around wreath, using wired pine branches to wrap around ribbon and hold in place.



©2006 Publications International, Ltd.

Drape the remaining sheer

ribbon around the wreath.

Apply a small amount of glue to tip of each snowflake and place around wreath.



©2006 Publications International, Ltd.

Glue the snowflakes around the wreath.

Cut metallic tubing into 12-inch lengths. Form 2 loops with each length and secure with cloth-covered wire. Trim excess wire. Glue these throughout design.

©2006 Publications International, Ltd.

Glue the metallic tubes at

various points on the wreath.



Snow Family Wreath



This colorful holiday wreath features a delightful snow family to greet your guests. Here are the materials you will need:



©2006 Publications International, Ltd.

Here is a completed Snow Family Wreath.



26-gauge craft wire

Scissors

24-inch green pine wreath

Tracing paper

Graphite paper

Pencil

1/4-inch board, 18x18-inch piece

Band- or jigsaw

Medium grade sandpaper

Acrylic paint: white, pink, black, orange, red, kelly green

Paintbrushes: flat, liner

White textural snow medium

Wood circles: five 3/8 inch, two 3/4 inch

2 wood hearts, 7/8 inch each

Air-dry paper clay

Glue gun, glue sticks

15 black beads, 1/8 inch each

21/6 yards wire-edged plaid ribbon, 21/2 inches wide

Fabric stiffener

Clothespins

Ruler

1 yard red cord, 1/4 inch wide

Fray check

8 red pompoms, 1 inch each

2 yards each red and green ribbon, 1/16 inch wide

4-inch natural straw hat

5 to 7 red silk flowers, about 3/4 inch each

Red berries: five to seven 1/2 to 3/4 inch, nine 1 inch

Green florist tape

3 inches red satin ribbon, 3/8 inch wide

2 screw eyes, 1/4 inch each

4-inch black top hat

6 pinecones, 11/2 to 21/2 inches

To construct a Snow Family Wreath:



To make a hanger, cut a length of wire about 8 inches long. Twist wire around wire form on back of wreath to make a loop. Set aside.



Trace or photocopy the patterns from the template. Download the template here. Transfer patterns to board with graphite paper, and cut out snow family and 6 mittens. Sand.



Paint snow family white. Let dry. Apply second coat. Let dry. Apply coat of snow medium over white paint. Let dry.



©2006 Publications International, Ltd.

Give the snowmen two coats of white

pain and a coat of snow medium.

Cut a 3/4-inch circle and a 7/8-inch heart in half for cheeks. Discard half of each. Paint halves and other 3/4-inch circle pink. Let dry.



Cut a 3/8-inch circle in half. Paint the half circles and the remaining 3/8-inch circles black. Let dry. These are eyes.



From the paper clay, make two 1-inch noses and one 3/4-inch nose. Make the 1-inch noses bend slightly. Air-dry clay. Paint orange, and let dry.



Assemble the snow family. Glue cheeks, half cheeks, noses, and eyes into place. Glue on beads for mouths.



©2006 Publications International, Ltd.

Glue the facial features onto

the snowman family.

Cut 6 inches of wired ribbon, and apply fabric stiffener. Let dry. Cut into a tie shape, and glue around pop's neck. Hold with clothespins until dry.



©2006 Publications International, Ltd.

Hold the tie onto the father snowman with

a clothespin until the glue dries.

Paint 4 mittens red and 2 mittens kelly green. Let dry. Apply second coat. Let dry. Paint 2 red mittens with a plaid design. With ruler and pencil, draw straight lines horizontally 1-inch apart, then draw vertical lines 1-inch apart. Cover pencil lines with black paint. Let dry. Paint a thin green line next to black lines.



©2006 Publications International, Ltd.

On the second coat, paint the two red

mittens with a plaid design.

Cut 1/4-inch cord into three 12-inch pieces. Tie a knot on both ends of each piece, and seal end with Fray check. Glue an end of cord to back of thumb side of a mitten and other end of cord to matching mitten. Glue a pompom on each mitten, in front of where cord is glued. Set aside.



©2006 Publications International, Ltd.

Glue a cord and a pom to the

thumb end of each mitten.

Tie 2 yards of 21/2-inch ribbon into a 5-inch bow with 5 loops. Leave a 16-inch and a 6-inch tail. With thin craft wire, attach bow to upper right side of wreath; place long tail at wreath top. Make a loop in long tail and secure to wreath with wire.



Make a 1-inch multiloop bow from both colors of 1/16-inch ribbon. With thin wire, attach bow around snowmom's neck. Cover wire with ribbon. Attach snowmom to left side of wreath with thin craft wire. Move pine pieces under mom so she sticks out from wreath.



Split back of straw hat. Use florist tape to assemble a few flowers and berries into a bouquet. Glue bouquet above front rim of hat. Overlap back of hat on snowmom's head so it fits snugly, and glue in place. If necessary, hold with clothespins until dry.



©2006 Publications International, Ltd.

Wrap the back of the hat around the

snowman's head so it fits snugly.

Glue 3/8-inch satin ribbon over top of junior's head. Glue remaining pompoms to each end of ribbon to form earmuffs. To attach junior, screw eyes on both sides of junior's body. Twist 1 end of wire around a screw eye, and run wire around wreath's back and up to second screw eye. Twist wire around second screw eye, and trim ends. Bend pine pieces under his body so he sticks out some from body of wreath.



©2006 Publications International, Ltd.

Use wire to connect the junior

snowman to the wreath.

Glue pop's hat on his head. Wire snowpop to bottom right side of wreath.



Attach wires to mittens; place plaid mittens at top center, green mittens under bow, and red mittens to bottom left side of wreath.



Wire 2 pinecones and 3 berries together in a cluster. Make 3 clusters. Attach clusters to wreath in a pleasing manner.

©2006 Publications International, Ltd.

Bundle the pinecones and the berries

together and attach them to the wreath.



You might not think candy and Christmas wreaths go together, but after you see the crafts in our next section, you will be a believer.

