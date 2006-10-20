How to Make a Christmas Wreath

Candy-Themed Wreaths
Here is a completed Candy-Coated Wreath.
Candy-Coated Christmas
You will have visions of sugarplums dancing in your head when you make this sparkling holiday wreath. Assorted miniature fruit, berries, and mint candy canes glisten with a "candy coating" of diamond dust. This evergreen wreath will bring out the child in all of us. Here's what you'll need:
- Small artist's paintbrush
- 54 pieces artificial fruit on wire picks
- White craft glue
- Diamond dust or opalescent glitter
- 2 stems red berries
- 2 dozen plastic candy canes
- Artificial pine wreath, 14 inches
- Hot glue gun, glue sticks
- Using small artist's paintbrush, coat each piece of fruit with glue. Sprinkle diamond dust over fruit pieces. Repeat process on berries and candy canes. Let dry overnight.
- Shape evergreen wreath by pulling out and fluffing branches.
- Twist 3 pieces of different fruit together into a cluster. Place fruit clusters into wreath. Twist stems of fruit into branches. Continue around wreath until it is full.
- Cut each berry stem into 5 or so pieces; each piece should have about 5 berries. Glue berry stems into wreath. Spread berries throughout wreath.
- Glue candy canes into wreath at an angle so that they stick out from fruits and berries.
Here is a completed Creative Candy Wreath.
- 1-inch straight pins
- Tacky glue
- Plastic foam wreath, 12 inches around
- 9 yards Christmas ribbon, 2 1/2 inches wide
- Stapler and staples
- Cloth-covered wire
- 8 yards each red, green, silver, gold metallic curling ribbon, 1/4 inch wide
- Red peppermint candies.
- Dip all pins into glue before inserting into wreath. Secure one end of Christmas ribbon to back of foam wreath with a few straight pins. Tightly wrap wreath with ribbon to completely cover. Trim away excess ribbon.
- Use remainder of Christmas ribbon to form box pleats for around outside back of wreath. Staple pleats to hold. Pin pleats in place around wreath back.
- Secure candy to wreath with straight pins dipped in glue. (If you wish people to eat the candy, don't dip pins into glue.) Equally space candy along wreath.
- Cut six 1-yard lengths of each red, green, silver, and gold curling ribbons. Form each length into a 6-loop bow with loops measuring 11/2 inches, securing with wire. Secure each to wreath with pins. Use the bows to fill in space around candy.
- Cut remaining curling ribbon into 6-inch lengths; curl and tie onto ends of candies randomly throughout design.
