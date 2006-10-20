Home & Garden
How to Make a Christmas Wreath

by the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Candy-Themed Wreaths

Here is a completed Candy-Coated Wreath.
These Christmas wreaths look good enough to eat! Fortunately, there are more than enough sweets to go around during the holidays.

Candy-Coated Christmas

You will have visions of sugarplums dancing in your head when you make this sparkling holiday wreath. Assorted miniature fruit, berries, and mint candy canes glisten with a "candy coating" of diamond dust. This evergreen wreath will bring out the child in all of us. Here's what you'll need:
  • Small artist's paintbrush
  • 54 pieces artificial fruit on wire picks
  • White craft glue
  • Diamond dust or opalescent glitter
  • 2 stems red berries
  • 2 dozen plastic candy canes
  • Artificial pine wreath, 14 inches
  • Hot glue gun, glue sticks
To construct a Candy-Coated Christmas wreath:
  1. Using small artist's paintbrush, coat each piece of fruit with glue. Sprinkle diamond dust over fruit pieces. Repeat process on berries and candy canes. Let dry overnight.

  2. Shape evergreen wreath by pulling out and fluffing branches.

  3. Twist 3 pieces of different fruit together into a cluster. Place fruit clusters into wreath. Twist stems of fruit into branches. Continue around wreath until it is full.

    Cluster the fruit together in groups of 3 and place them on the wreath.
  4. Cut each berry stem into 5 or so pieces; each piece should have about 5 berries. Glue berry stems into wreath. Spread berries throughout wreath.

    Glue the berry stems spread out throughout the wreath.
  5. Glue candy canes into wreath at an angle so that they stick out from fruits and berries.

    Glue the candy canes into wreath so that they stick out.
Creative Candy Wreath

Here is a completed Creative Candy Wreath.
A luscious wreath filled with sugarplums for all the good little girls and boys, young and old, to enjoy. Confections are one of the delights of the Christmas season -- they can be decorative and delicious! Here are the materials you will need to gather:
  • 1-inch straight pins
  • Tacky glue
  • Plastic foam wreath, 12 inches around
  • 9 yards Christmas ribbon, 2 1/2 inches wide
  • Stapler and staples
  • Cloth-covered wire
  • 8 yards each red, green, silver, gold metallic curling ribbon, 1/4 inch wide
  • Red peppermint candies.
To construct a Creative Candy Wreath:
  1. Dip all pins into glue before inserting into wreath. Secure one end of Christmas ribbon to back of foam wreath with a few straight pins. Tightly wrap wreath with ribbon to completely cover. Trim away excess ribbon.

    Wrap the ribbon around the foam wreath.
  2. Use remainder of Christmas ribbon to form box pleats for around outside back of wreath. Staple pleats to hold. Pin pleats in place around wreath back.

    Make box pleats out of the remaining Christmas ribbon.
  3. Secure candy to wreath with straight pins dipped in glue. (If you wish people to eat the candy, don't dip pins into glue.) Equally space candy along wreath.

    If you plan on eating the candy, don't dip the pins in glue.
  4. Cut six 1-yard lengths of each red, green, silver, and gold curling ribbons. Form each length into a 6-loop bow with loops measuring 11/2 inches, securing with wire. Secure each to wreath with pins. Use the bows to fill in space around candy.

    Use the colored ribbons to fill in space around the candy.
  5. Cut remaining curling ribbon into 6-inch lengths; curl and tie onto ends of candies randomly throughout design.

    Tie the remaining ribbons to the ends of the candy wrappers.
On our final page, we'll show you how to make some more ornate, specialty wreaths.

