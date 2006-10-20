Specialty Christmas Wreaths
Softly Silver Wreath
This wreath glistens with hues of silver and blue, while the fluffy feathers are a reminder of freshly fallen snow. Here's what you will need to begin:
Golden, precious treasures don't always have to cost a lot of money -- a little time, a few supplies, and some love is all you need to create this heartwarming holiday wreath! Enhanced with angels of every hue, even a confirmed Scrooge will be mindful that Christmas is the time for peace, love, and acceptance. So, get out your glue gun, paintbrushes, lace, and gold tinsel, and get ready to spread some holiday cheer! Here's what you will need:
The hot colors of the Southwest are the inspiration for this festive Christmas wreath. The bright red, yellow, and turquoise suggest celebration and are perfect accents for a warm Christmas. Here are the materials you will need:
©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
Here is a completed Softly Silver Wreath.
- 14-inch white foam wreath
- 6 yards white feather boa
- Floral U pins
- Assorted evergreen sprigs
- Wire cutters
- Hot glue gun, glue sticks
- 31/2 yards silver metallic ribbon,
- 11/2 inches wide
- Scissors
- Floral wire
- 4 yards blue metallic wire
- Iridescent tissue paper
- Ruler
- 5 floral picks, 2 inches each
- Ivy leaves
- Silver foliage sprays
- Christmas balls, assorted sizes: silver, clear, blue
- Chenille stem
- Starting on outside edge, pin feather boa around wreath with U pins. Continue around wreath, pinning boa to middle-top of wreath. Don't worry about covering the inside edge; feathers will cover foam.
©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
Pin the feather boa to the
foam wreath with U pins.
- Cut evergreen sprigs into small lengths with wire cutters. Use U pins to place them across top of wreath in an arc. Hot glue to secure.
- Form silver ribbon into a 6-loop bow with 3-inch loops and 12-inch streamers; secure with floral wire. Glue bow to top center of wreath in middle of evergreens. Place steamers so they cascade down sides of wreath. Trim ribbon ends on a diagonal.
- Form blue wire into a multiloop bow; secure in center with floral wire. Insert and glue blue bow on top of silver bow. Cut five 4-inch squares from tissue paper. Form each into a puff, and attach to a floral pick. Insert tissue squares around bows.
©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
Attach the tissue paper to the floral pick
and insert them into the wreath.
- Glue in ivy leaves as shown. Insert and glue silver foliage cascading down the right and left sides of wreath. Using photo as a guide, glue in silver, clear, and blue Christmas balls.
©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
Glue the blue and silver balls
on the wreath as shown.
- Twist chenille stem into a loop, and insert it into top back of wreath for a hanger. Secure loop with floral U pins. Glue in place.
Golden, precious treasures don't always have to cost a lot of money -- a little time, a few supplies, and some love is all you need to create this heartwarming holiday wreath! Enhanced with angels of every hue, even a confirmed Scrooge will be mindful that Christmas is the time for peace, love, and acceptance. So, get out your glue gun, paintbrushes, lace, and gold tinsel, and get ready to spread some holiday cheer! Here's what you will need:
©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
Here is a completed
Whimsical Wreath of Gold wreath.
- 10-inch wreath
- 21/2 yards mini gold star garland
- Low-temp glue gun, glue sticks
- 44 inches wine wire-edged ribbon, 2 inches wide
- Scissors
- 24-gauge gold wire
- Wire cutters
- 1 moon button
- 1 sun button
- 4 star charms
- Pencil or pen
- 3 wood peg dolls
- Acrylic paint: flesh, medium flesh, dark flesh
- Gold glitter paint
- Paintbrush
- 15 inches flat white lace, 1/2 inch wide
- Tacky glue
- Gold slivers or glitter Chenille stem
- Attach an end of garland to back of wreath with low-temp glue. Wrap garland around wreath, securing end with glue. Cut 32 inches from wine ribbon. Make a simple 5-inch bow. Trim tails with a vertical cut. Glue bow to top of wreath. Tack tails to wreath with glue.
- Cut 24-gauge wire into three 12-inch pieces. Thread moon and sun buttons (one on each end) onto wire. Secure buttons to wire with several twists. On other pieces of wire, repeat this process for star charms. Curl wire by wrapping the wire around a pencil or pen. Slip pencil from wire. Gently pull ends of wires to relax curls. Fold wire at center. Glue folded end of wire and insert into the top inside of wreath.
©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
In step 2, glue the end of the folded
wire to the top of the wreath.
- Paint heads of peg dolls with flesh tones. Apply second coat if needed. Paint bodies of peg dolls with glitter paint. Several coats are needed for full coverage. Let dry.
- Cut flat lace into three 4-inch pieces. If lace has a motif (flower or heart), cut 3 patterns out of remaining lace. Glue lace pieces to bottom of peg doll bodies with tacky glue. Glue motif to doll at front neckline.
©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
For step 4, glue the flat lace
to the peg doll body.
- Apply a circle of tacky glue to top of doll head and fill in circle. Dip doll head into gold slivers to create hair. Shake off excess. Let dry.
- Cut remaining wire ribbon into three 4-inch pieces. Cut chenille stem into 3 pieces. Fold one 4-inch ribbon in half, then unfold. Fold each raw end of ribbon into center fold. Gather at center and tie off with chenille stem. Trim excess chenille stem. Puff up wings. Glue wings to back of peg doll with glue gun. Repeat for other wings.
©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
In step 6, tie a chenille stem around
the center of the bow.
- Attach angels to inside bottom of wreath with low-temp glue. Adjust sun, moon, and stars to fall around angels.
The hot colors of the Southwest are the inspiration for this festive Christmas wreath. The bright red, yellow, and turquoise suggest celebration and are perfect accents for a warm Christmas. Here are the materials you will need:
©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
Here is a finished Christmas festival wreath.
- 12-inch round foam wreath
- Thick multicolor yarn
- Hot glue gun, glue sticks
- Assorted evergreen sprigs and holly
- Floral U pins
- 3 yards red velvet ribbon, 11/2 inches wide
- Floral wire
- Wire cutters
- 3 yards purple sheer ribbon, 11/2 inches wide
- Scissors
- Christmas balls, assorted sizes: red, hot pink, gold
- Red crab apples
- 4 purple bead stems, 12 inch length
- Pencil
- Silver glitter spray
- Chenille stem
- Glue end of yarn to back of wreath. Wrap wreath with yarn, keeping yarn close together to completely hide foam. When wreath is wrapped, glue end of yarn to wreath to hold in place.
©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
Glue the yarn to the wreath and
then wrap it around.
- Insert sprigs of evergreen in an arc across top of wreath with floral U pins. Glue to secure. Form red ribbon into a 6-loop bow with 3-inch loops and 10-inch streamers; secure with floral wire. Insert and glue bow in center of evergreen arc.
©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
Insert sprigs of evergreen in an arc
across the top of the wreath.
- Form purple sheer ribbon into a 4-loop bow with 21/2-inch loops and 12-inch streamers. Glue purple bow on top of red velvet bow. Glue streamers of each bow cascading down sides of wreath. Trim ends of ribbons into Vs.
- Glue on balls and crab apples. Twist purple bead stems around pencil to form a loose coil. Remove pencil, and glue coils into wreath.
©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
Wrap the purple beads around
a pencil to form a loose coil.
- In a well-ventilated area, spray wreath with a light coat of glitter. Form chenille stem into a loop, and insert it into top back of wreath for a hanger. Glue stem in place; add floral U pins to secure.
©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
Use a chenille stem to hang the wreath.
