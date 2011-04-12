How to Make Christmas Bows

Last year you thought the presents that you gave to your friends looked a bit under-dressed without any bows. This year you want to wrap your presents with a finishing touch of a Christmas bow. You can make a Christmas bow from any kind of ribbon or even from wrapping paper that will match the present. Velvet ribbon can be very impressive, but wire-edged ribbon will be pliable and should hold its shape better. The fullness of the bow depends on the length of ribbon that you use. We are going to show you how to make a Christmas bow with 2½ inch (6.35 centimeter) wide wire-edged ribbon, with each bow measuring about 6 inches (15 centimeters) across. Get ready to send magnificent looking presents.
Materials needed
- Three yards (91.4 centimeters) wire-edged ribbon
- Florists wire /needle and thread
Here's what you do:
- Make a loop 3 inches (7.6 centimeters) long, approximately 8 inches (20 centimeters) from the end of the ribbon.
- Make a second loop next to the first, while holding the loop you just made in one hand.
- Continue making loops until you have eight or 10 loops. Hold the loops in place with your left hand.
- Leave about 8 inches (20 centimeters) of ribbon after the loops.
- Arrange the loops so that you have a center with loops radiating from it, while holding the center of the loops with one hand.
- Secure the center with either florist's wire or by sewing it with a needle and thread.
- Puff out the loops to make a full bow.
- Pull out the lengths of 8 inches (20 centimeters) that you left at the start and end to make two "tails" for the bow [sources: Craft Town, Elegance].