How to Make Christmas Decorations

Are you tired of the same old Christmas decorations you see in the same old stores year after year? Then it's time to get creative and start making your own decorations for the holidays. From stockings to tree toppers and everything in between, the cool crafts you can make are endless, especially considering you can change up materials once you get the hang of each project.

In this article, you'll find tons of ideas for making holiday decorations, including:

Making Christmas Stockings

Every mantel is crying out for a stocking during the holidays, so this year, make your mantel look extra special with a handmade stocking. Here you'll find unique options, from a Great Expectations stocking you knit and felt in bold colors to a Santa Claus Stocking that's easy enough for you to make with your kids. The options are endless. We'll get you started in this section.





The lights are hung, the tinsel's been thrown, the ornaments are in their right spots...so what's missing on that beautiful Christmas tree? A tree topper, of course! This page showcases some angel tree toppers to get in the heavenly spirit of Christmas. You'll have as much fun making them as you will displaying them on the tree. Learn how to make Christmas tree toppers here.





Christmas tree skirts offer a great way to hide the often unsightly base of your Christmas tree, but if you do it right, they can be so much more. The crafty tree skirts featured here run the Christmas-theme gamut, from holly to angels to gingerbread, but they all have a couple things in common -- they're simple to make and cute to boot! Best of all, with just a few alterations to the skirts in this section, you can easily come up with your own designs to match the rest of your holiday decor.



To get things started, take a look at the next page for great Christmas stocking ideas.