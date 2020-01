With these charming handmade crafts, the stocking itself is as much as a treat as what's stuffed inside!

Before you begin, be sure to check out the information below on using patterns.



Using Patterns



When individual project instructions direct you to cut out a shape according to the pattern, begin by downloading the pattern as a PDF. All patterns are at actual size, unless otherwise noted. Print the pattern from your computer.



If the pattern has an arrow with the word "fold" next to a line, it is a half pattern. Fold the printed pattern at the line. Then cut along the line, going through both layers of paper. Open for the full pattern.



To attach a pattern to felt, roll two-inch lengths of masking tape into circles with the adhesive side out. Attach the tape to the back of the pattern in several places. Place the pattern onto the felt, and cut through both the paper and felt layers along the lines. If you are using a half pattern, open the pattern and similarly tape it to the felt before cutting.

Holiday Spirit Christmas Stocking

Tangerines and holiday chocolates will taste even better when they're plucked from this cheerful stocking. Stamp the poinsettias, then embellish them with pine boughs. A gilded name and a dusting of gold complete the mood.



Holiday Spirit Christmas Stocking



You'll Need:

Several sheets newsprint

White Christmas stocking

Poinsettia stamp

Red fabric ink, large ink pad

Plain paper

Double-sided transparent tape

Pine stamp

Green fabric ink, ink pad

Gold glitter dimensional fabric paint

Gold ribbon

Fabric glue

Brass bird trinket

Scissors

Small paintbrush

Toothpick

To Make a Holiday Spirit Christmas Stocking:



Place sheets of newsprint inside Christmas stocking to keep ink from bleeding through. Stamp 3 poinsettias with red fabric ink.



Stamp three poinsettias on stocking. Stamp a poinsettia on plain paper and carefully cut along edge of image with scissors. This will be your mask.



With double-sided transparent tape, stick paper mask precisely over one of the stamped poinsettias.



Ink pine stamp with green fabric ink. Stamp pines along edges of masked poinsettia, overlapping images for depth.



Remove mask and repeat for the other 2 poinsettias.



Remove mask and repeat. Stamp a cluster of overlapping pine images at each end of stocking cuff. Be sure to leave room for person's name.



Leave room for a name when

stamping pine images. Use gold-glitter dimensional fabric paint to write the name between pine images and to accent pines with gold berries.



With small paintbrush, accent each poinsettia with a touch of gold-glitter paint. Add dots of glitter paint to center of each poinsettia.



Make a multiloop bow from the ribbon and glue it to the center of the poinsettia cluster, using fabric glue and toothpick.



Add bow to center of poinsettia. Attach the brass bird trinket to the cuff with the fabric glue.



Santa Claus Stocking



Santa Claus Stocking

What better way to signal to Santa where to stash the goodies than with a Santa Claus stocking? This Christmas craft was designed for kids.



You'll Need:

Felt: two 9x12 inches white, one 3x4 inches beige, one 5-inch square red, one 1-inch square red

Red satin ribbon: 1-yard 3-inch length of 5/8-inch wide, 11-inch length of 1/8-inch wide

Small amount fiberfill

Poms: 1-inch white, 1/4-inch red

8-inch length white jumbo loopy chenille

Two 10mm wiggle eyes

11/2-inch length white chenille stem

To Make Santa Claus Stocking:

Copy and cut out patterns. Download stocking patterns here. Trace and cut stocking foot and cuff from white felt to make the front.



Apply craft glue to top edge of stocking. Overlap top edge of stocking with bottom edge of cuff about 1/4 inch. Let glue dry.



Glue bottom edge of cuff to

top edge of stocking. Cut three 6-inch lengths of 5/8-inch ribbon. Lay stripes side to side across cuff, allowing an even amount of white space above, below, and in between each red stripe. (Stripes will be a little bit longer than cuff. Let extra length hang over edge of cuff for now.) Apply craft glue to back of each ribbon length, and attach them to cuff. After glue has dried, trim ribbon ends so they are even with cuff.



Glue 3 strips of ribbon to cuff. For heel, use three 3-inch lengths of 5/8-inch ribbon. Glue and trim ribbon as shown on pattern. Cut 3-inch length of 1/8-inch ribbon. Glue it across top of heel ribbons to cover ends. After glue has dried, trim ribbon end so it is even with felt heel. For toe, cut three 4-inch lengths of 5/8-inch ribbon. Diagonally position ribbon on toe as shown on pattern. Glue and trim these stripes the same way you did on the cuff.



Trim lengths of ribbon on toe. Trace and cut another stocking foot and cuff from white felt to make back. Glue them together as in Step 2, making sure toe is pointed in opposite direction. Align front and back halves, one on top of the other. Lift up stocking front, and apply a line of glue 1/8 inch in from edge of stocking, leaving top open. Realign back to front, and let dry. Make hanger loop by gluing together ends of 8-inch length of 1/8-inch ribbon. Insert ends between cuff layers on top right side; glue.



Glue front and back of stocking together. Trace and cut face from beige felt, hat and mouth from red felt, and mustache from white felt. To assemble, use glue gun. For hat, roll red felt into cone shape, slightly overlapping straight sides. Glue overlapped area together. Position and glue top of face inside hat. Glue face and lower back of hat to stocking. Apply glue to lower front edge of hat and attach fiberfill. Fold over tip of hat and glue to stocking. Glue white pom on tip of hat.



Glue face and hat to stocking. For beard, bend jumbo loopy chenille into "C" shape and glue around face. Glue red pom nose and wiggle eyes to center of face. Glue mouth and then mustache onto face below nose. For eyebrows, cut two 3/4-inch lengths of chenille stem and bend each to curve. Glue above eyes.

Glue chenille stems above

eyes for eyebrows.



Great Expectations



Great Expectations



Select your favorite shade of wool for this elegant stocking, or make several out of different colors for the whole family!



You'll Need:

200 yards heavy worsted weight 100% wool yarn (not superwash; this type of wool will not felt)

50 yards fuzzy 100% polyester yarn

U.S. size 101/2 knitting needles

size 101/2 knitting needles Ruler

Scissors

Tapestry needle

2 stitch holders

Gauge: 13 stitches=4 inches in Stockinette stitch (before felting)

Size: 16 inches long (after felting)

Holding both yarns together, cast on 50 stitches. Purl 1 row. Work in Stockinette stitch for 7 inches. End with knit row. Cut fuzzy yarn, leaving 6-inch tail. Weave tail to wrong side of work with tapestry needle. Continue with wool yarn only. Work in Stockinette stitch for 11 more inches, measuring from last row with fuzzy yarn to row beneath needle. End with knit row.



To make first 1/2 heel flap, purl 14; slip remaining 36 stitches onto a stitch holder. Turn and work in Stockinette stitch for additional 15 rows. End with knit row. (Heel is turned using short rows, so some stitches in row are not worked until later.)

Next row (Row 1): purl 3, purl 2 together, purl 1, turn (leave remaining 8 stitches on needle)

Row 2 and all right-side rows: slip first stitch knitwise, knit to end of row

Row 3: purl 4, purl 2 together, purl 1, turn

Row 5: purl 5, purl 2 together, purl 1, turn

Row 7: purl 6, purl 2 together, purl 1, turn

Row 9: purl 7, purl 2 together, purl 1, cut yarn

You will have 9 stitches on needle. Slip them onto second stitch holder.



Make first 1/2 heel flap. To make second 1/2 heel flap, start at other edge of stocking, and slip 14 stitches purlwise from first stitch holder onto needle (leave center 22 stitches on holder). With wrong side facing, rejoin yarn at 14th stitch, and purl to end of row. Work in Stockinette stitch for additional 14 rows.



Make second 1/2 heel flap. Next row (Row 1): knit 3, slip-slip-knit, knit 1, turn (leave remaining 8 stitches on needle)

Row 2 and all wrong-side rows: slip first stitch purlwise, purl to end of row

Row 3: knit 4, slip-slip-knit, knit 1, turn

Row 5: knit 5, slip-slip-knit, knit 1, turn

Row 7: knit 6, slip-slip-knit, knit 1, turn

Row 9: knit 7, slip-slip-knit, knit 1 (do not turn) With 9 stitches on needle, pick up 9 stitches along side of heel flap. Knit across center 22 stitches from holder, pick up 9 stitches along side of first heel flap, and knit remaining 9 stitches from holder (58 stitches).



Pick up stitches along heel flap. Row 1 and all odd-number rows: purl across all stitches

Row 2: knit 17, knit 2 together, knit 20, slip-slip-knit, knit 17

Row 4: knit 16, knit 2 together, knit 20, slip-slip-knit, knit 16

Row 6: knit 15, knit 2 together, knit 20, slip-slip-knit, knit 15

Row 8: knit 14, knit 2 together, knit 20, slip-slip-knit, knit 14

Row 10: knit 13, knit 2 together, knit 20, slip-slip-knit, knit 13 (48 stitches). Work in Stockinette stitch for 5 inches. End with purl row.



To make toe of stocking:

Row 1: [knit 6, knit 2 together] to end of row (42 stitches)

Row 2 and wrong-side rows: purl across stitches

Row 3: [knit 5, knit 2 together] to end of row (36 stitches)

Row 5: [knit 4, knit 2 together] to end of row (30 stitches)

Row 7: [knit 3, knit 2 together] to end of row (24 stitches)

Row 9: [knit 2, knit 2 together] to end of row (18 stitches)

Row 11: [knit 1, knit 2 together] to end of row (12 stitches)

Row 13: [knit 2 together] to end of row (6 stitches)



Cut yarn, leaving 18-inch tail. Thread end into tapestry needle, and draw needle through remaining stitches to close toe. Weave tail to wrong side. Fold stocking in half, and sew edges together using simple overcast stitch. Cut more yarn and rethread needle as necessary. Fold cuff in half, and sew edge loosely to stocking working from the inside. Weave in all loose ends to wrong side and secure.

How to Felt

To felt the stocking, set your washing machine on the hot water cycle and low water level. Add a small amount of dishwashing liquid (too many suds will hamper the felting process). Turn on the machine, and let it agitate for 5 minutes.



Stop the machine, and check to determine the amount of felting (the time will vary depending on the yarn, washing machine, and hardness of water). Continue to check every 5 minutes until the stitches completely disappear and the stocking is the desired size. You can add towels, tennis balls, or washable sneakers to the machine to help balance the load and aid the process.



Once desired felting is obtained, remove the stocking from the machine, drain the soapy water, and fill the machine with cold rinse water. Soak the stocking in rinse water for several minutes to remove all soap. Set the machine on the spin cycle to eliminate excess water from the felted stocking, or wrap the stocking in large towels and squeeze out the rinse water.



Remove felted stocking from the machine immediately after spinning to avoid wrinkling. Stretch, pull, and pat the stocking into desired shape, and let dry on a flat surface.

Santa's Favorite Stocking

This stocking will look great on any mantel, staircase, door -- wherever you need a little holiday decorating.





Santa's Favorite Stocking



You'll Need:

1/2 yard fleece-backed suede

Scissors

1/2 yard cotton fabric

Sewing machine

Sewing needle

Thread

Tape measure or ruler

Iron, ironing board

Jingle bells

To Make Santa's Favorite St ocking:

Copy and cut out patterns. Download the template stocking patterns here. Cut pattern pieces A and B from suede.



Cut a 21/4-inch bias strip from cotton. Baste strip of cotton to top edge of piece B, right sides together. Sew together about 3/8 inch from edge. Turn cotton to wrong side; baste in place. Turn to right side, and machine-sew along join, securing cotton strip in place.



Place piece B on top of piece A of stocking, overlapping slightly. Baste in place. With right side facing you, stitch through both layers at top edge of piece B, leaving opening for pocket. Sew pocket lining to back of piece B with overcast stitch.



Sew pocket lining to piece B. Place finished stocking front on top of suede fabric, right sides facing, and trace identical piece for back. Cut out back.



Place front and back pieces on top of each other with wrong sides facing; baste together, leaving top open. With right side facing up, baste bias strip around stocking.



Baste bias strip around stocking. Sew seam on machine with a 3/8-inch allowance. Turn bias strip to back of stocking. Fold raw edge of bias strip under, and baste in place on back of stocking; make sure bias on back is wider than on front. Stitch from right side through all layers to secure bias to back.



Cut 14x3-inch piece of suede fabric for cuff. Sew short sides together with wrong sides together. Place cuff inside stocking, with wrong side of stocking facing right side of cuff. Baste in place, easing cuff to fit. Sew seam along upper edge. Turn cuff to outside.



Cut 2x6-inch piece from cotton fabric for loop to hang stocking. Fold long edges to middle, and press with iron. Fold piece in half lengthwise, and press again. Stitch along all edges. Fold piece in half and baste loop to top of stocking.



Sew jingle bells around bottom of cuff.

