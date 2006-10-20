How to Make Christmas Decorations

No Christmas tree is complete without a beautiful tree topper! You'll be proud to display these crafts that are both angelic and easy to make.

Pretty Patty Tree Topper



Top your tree with this pretty angel -- her homemade charm and lacy elegance will make her a family favorite. This could be a lovely gift for newlyweds to start their collection of Christmas decorations!

You'll Need:

2 doilies, 8 inches each

Scissors

Waxed paper

White craft glue

Toothpicks

6-inch foam cone

11/2-inch porcelain doll parts

Paring knife

Straight pins

1 can spray stiffener

2 rubber bands

Hot glue gun, glue sticks

15 inches gold ribbon, 1/4 inch wide

Wire cutters

4 gold ribbon roses, 1/2 inch each

To Make a Pretty Patty Tree Topper:



Clip a 1-inch-diameter hole in center of a doily. Lay doily on waxed paper, and apply white craft glue to edges of cut out center.



Carefully apply craft glue to edges. Stick 2 or 3 toothpicks in top of foam cone. Place porcelain head over toothpicks. If head wobbles, use paring knife to thin top of cone.



Use toothpicks to attach head to foam. Slip center hole of doily over angel's head. Press glued edge of doily to top of doll's torso.



Arrange deep folds in doily. Pin bottom of folds to cone to keep folds in place. Place on waxed paper and spray with stiffener. Rearrange folds as needed. Let dry.



Spray doily folds with stiffener. Cut another piece (about 11 inches long) of waxed paper. Place rubber bands on each end of the remaining roll.



Lay out last doily on waxed paper piece. Spray with stiffener until soaked. Place waxed paper roll across center of doily, folding half of doily over roll. Let dry.



To form wings, fold top half of doily back up to center fold so edge extends a little beyond center fold. Hot glue in place. Hot glue wings behind head.



Form wings by folding doily. Remove pins and take angel from foam cone. Find holes in dress to push arms through. Make sure placement looks reasonable before you glue in place. Turn over and apply hot glue to underside of angel dress, where arms stick through, to hold arms.



Push arms through holes. Make 3/4- to 1-inch bow from 1/4-inch gold ribbon. Hot glue under chin. Trim ends of ribbon.



Use wire cutters to cut off wire close to bottom of roses. Hot glue roses to folds of dress at bottom.



Victorian Angel Tree Topper



This beautiful Victorian angel will lend elegance and dazzle to your Christmas tree.

You'll Need:

Tag board or heavy poster board

Pencil

Scissors

Stapler, staples

2-inch porcelain head and hands

Low-temp glue gun, glue sticks

1/2 yard cloth-covered wire, 18 gauge

Wire cutters

3 yards of green iridescent paper twist, 4 inches wide

2/3 yard gold cording

1/2 yard gold metallic paper twist, 4 inches wide

2/3 yard sheer metallic wire-edged ribbon, 21/2 inches wide

1 yard small star garland

To Make Victorian Angel Tree Topper:

Draw 20-inch circle on tag board and cut out. Cut circle in half. Bend half of circle into a cone and staple. Cut bottom so cone is 8 inches high. Bend tip of cone down 1/2 inch and staple; slip head over tip of cone and glue.



Bend circle into cone and staple. Cut a piece of wire 71/8 inches long; bend ends back 1/4 inch. Glue porcelain hands to wire. Cut a piece of green paper twist 63/4 inches long. Fold paper twist directly in half; fold over wire arms and glue. Glue to back of cone.



Fold paper twist over wire arms. Cut two 7-inch strips of green paper twist; glue to each side of cone. Cut two 18-inch strips of green paper twist. Glue each strip over the shoulders, slightly overlapping in front and back. Trim excess paper at bottom. Cut 20-inch length of gold cording and tie around waist.



Tie gold cording around waist. Cut 23-inch length of 21/4-inch gold ribbon. Drape around the angel like a shawl. At wrists, use 3-inch piece of star garland to secure ribbon.



Cut 18-inch length of gold twist paper, fold ends to center, slightly overlapping the ends to make wings. Use 3-inch piece of star garland to pinch together center. Glue wings to back of angel. Cut 18 inches of star garland, wrap in a circle 3 times to make a halo. Glue to head.

Make wings out of gold twist.



