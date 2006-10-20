Give your gifts a cozy place to rest until Christmas. Best of all, the following handmade Christmas tree skirts are both fun and easy to make.

Fuzzy Fleece Tree Skirt

Finish off your tree decorating with a red and white reversible tree skirt, complete with hand-cut felt designs.



©2006 Publications International, Ltd.

Fuzzy Fleece Tree Skirt



You'll Need:

2 yards red fleece

2 yards white fleece

String

Tape measure

Chalk

Fabric scissors

Straight pins

Pinking shears

Sewing machine

Thread: red, white

2 squares red craft felt

3 squares green craft felt

4 squares white craft felt (if desired, buy extra squares for snowflakes)

Craft glue

12 black buttons, 1/2 inch each

Black fabric marker

Hot glue gun, glue sticks

To Make Fuzzy Fleece Tree Skirt:

With fleece folded in half as it came off the bolt, fold it in half again, matching cut ends. Take bottom corner at fold of short edge, and bring it to long edge of fold.



©2006 Publications International, Ltd.

Fold bottom corner to long edge. Tie 50-inch length of string to piece of chalk, hold down string at point of fleece, and pull taut. Swing chalk in arc around bottom edge to mark off curve. Cut on curve to create circular skirt.



©2006 Publications International, Ltd.

Use chalk to mark off curve. Repeat steps 1 and 2 with white fleece. Pin red and white circles together.



Cut 1-inch-wide strips 5 inches long through both layers of fleece. Knot matching red and white strips together.



©2006 Publications International, Ltd.

Knot red and white strips together. Use sewing machine to stitch 2 straight lines 1/2 inch apart from edge to center of skirt. (Use red thread in top of machine and white in bobbin.) Cut between stitched lines toward center to create skirt opening. Make 7-inch circle in middle of skirt with chalk. (You can use string as you did in step 2 to make a small circle.)



Sew around circle, and cut out inner circle with pinking shears.



Copy and cut out patterns. Download tree skirt patterns here. Cut out snowmen and holly designs from felt. Glue snowmen to red side of fleece and holly berries and leaves to white side of fleece with craft glue. Hot glue black buttons on snowmen. Use fabric marker to draw snowman eyes. (Note: Spot wash only with mild soap and water.)

Fuzzy Fleece Tree Skirt Variation Cut different-size squares from extra white felt. Fold squares, and cut out small shapes from folded edges to create snowflakes. Unfold and glue snowflakes to red side between and above snowmen.

A Ring of Angels

Ring your Christmas tree with a crowd of angels against a hunter green background. You'll be glad you did -- especially when it is time to clean up the fallen needles. Until then, you'll have the pleasure of viewing heavenly things on an earthly level!



©2006 Publications International, Ltd.

A Ring of Angels



You'll Need:

54-inch round felt hunter green tablecloth

Scissors

Iron

2 yards fabric adhesive

3 squares antique white felt

2 squares flesh felt

3 squares red felt

1/2 yard gold lame

Pencil

Paper

Dimensional fabric paint: sparkly gold, gold glitter, ivory pearl, green glitter

Brushes: #8 flat, 10/0 liner

Fabric glue

5 yards small gold rickrack

Acrylic paint: rose, black

2 yards thin gold cord

8 yards fancy gold trim, 3/4 inch wide

To Make A Ring of Angels:

Cut a straight line to center of tablecloth. Cut out 4-inch circle for tree.



Iron adhesive to back of felt squares and lame, using medium setting. Press 4 to 5 seconds. Trace patterns on paper side of adhesive. Download tree skirt patterns here. There are 5 angels on tree skirt, 5 stars to hold, and 30 scattered stars. Use antique white for face, hands, and feet; flesh for hair; red for dress; and gold lame for stars. Cut out and remove paper.



Position first angel on skirt. Iron appliques to felt. Evenly space remaining angels around skirt and adhere. Iron on both shapes of stars. Spread sparkly gold paint over wings with flat brush.



©2006 Publications International, Ltd.

Iron angel appliques around skirt. Outline hair, stars, and wings with gold glitter paint. Draw on shoes and halo with gold glitter. Outline face and hands with ivory pearl using liner brush.



©2006 Publications International, Ltd.

Use gold glitter paint to outline stars. Glue gold rickrack around dresses and sleeves. Glue rickrack across dresses.



©2006 Publications International, Ltd.

Adhere gold rickrack around dresses. Lightly paint cheeks with rose paint using flat brush. Using liner brush and black, paint eyes. Using green glitter paint, draw holly on dress. Using ivory pearl, dot around holly and dot buttons on sleeve. Divide gold cord into 10 pieces. Tie 2 bows for each angel and glue to waist and at tail of dress. Glue trim around skirt and center hole. Let dry.

©2006 Publications International, Ltd.

Put buttons on sleeve with ivory pearl paint.



©2006 Publications International, Ltd.

Dancing Gingerbread Tree Skirt



Dancing Gingerbread Tree Skirt

Sweet confections border this tree skirt. Gingerbread boys, candy canes, and holly leaves are ironed on -- a perfect complement to a lovely Christmas tree.

You'll Need:

1 yard red felt

Chalk string

Iron

1 yard fusible webbing

1/4 yard washable green satin

1/3 yard brown imitation suede

1/4 yard mini-print Christmas fabric

Scissors

Fabric paints: copper glitter, green shiny, pearl, red shiny, black shiny

Fabric glitter: medium, fine

1 yard Christmas ribbon

3 safety pins

To Make Dancing Gingerbread Tree Skirt:

Chalk a 34-inch circle on felt.



©2006 Publications International, Ltd.

Use chalk to make circle. Iron adhesive to back of material. On medium setting, place iron on paper side of adhesive and press for 3 to 5 seconds. Trace patterns on paper back of prepared materials. Download tree skirt patterns here. Use green for 17 holly leaves. Use brown for 8 small and 6 large gingerbread boys. Use mini-print for 15 candy canes. Cut out and remove all paper.



Position gingerbread, holly, and candy canes around chalk edge. (Leave 2 inches of edge undecorated.) Place 3 candy canes between center and border. Iron appliques to felt; let cool. Be sure all edges are secured. Re-iron if necessary, but do not overheat (iron 3 to 7 seconds only).



©2006 Publications International, Ltd.

Iron all appliques around skirt. Rest tip of fabric paint bottle on applique/felt edge and outline each piece. Outline holly with green, gingerbread with copper glitter, and candy cane with pearl. Add detail lines to center of holly and stripe on candy canes. Dry-brush gingerbread cheeks red and add facial features in black. Finish icing detail with pearl, buttons and bows with red and green (see picture). Use pearl paint to add curly stems and dots to fill in noticeable spaces in border. Sprinkle glitter (medium and fine) over wet fabric paint.



©2006 Publications International, Ltd.

Fill in empty areas with pearl paint.

Let dry, then shake off excess glitter. Cut away excess felt, leaving scalloped edge. Cut line should be close to but not cutting into paint.



Make bows for center candy canes and safely pin from underneath. Draw and cut a line from center to rear break on border design. Cut out a 21/2-inch circle in center for tree.

©2006 Publications International, Ltd.

Cut out circle for tree.



Now that you've seen all the delightful Christmas decorations you can make with your very own hands, the store-bought items you used to ooh and aah over might not seem as special. Get crafting today, and create a home for the holidays the whole family will enjoy.

