How to Make Christmas Garlands and Swags

Nothing can bring holiday cheer to a home like Santa Claus decorations. These Santa-themed swags are fun and easy to make -- you may even want to make a few to give as holiday gifts.

Santa Hangs It Up



This easy-to-make swag will not only become a conversation piece but will also bring smiles to all your visitors.



Santa Hangs It Up



You'll Need:



11x18 stiffened felt squares: red, black, white

Pencil

Scissors

White faux fur

Hot glue gun, glue sticks

Gloss green acrylic paint

Paintbrush

Several small white buttons

Small white pom-pom

Small clothespins

Silver glitter glue

4 feet holiday beaded trim

4 feet gold cord

2 to 4 small red cardinals

To Make a Santa Hangs It Up Swag:

Use patterns to trace and cut out jacket, pants, and hat from red felt. Cut 2 boots from black felt. Download all Santa patterns here. Cut fur in 1-inch strips. Cut fur pieces to match length of end of arms, collar, bottom of jacket, top and bottom of pants, bottom of hat, and boot tops. Glue on fur.



Glue fur to bottom of jacket. Cut long underwear from white felt. Paint horizontal stripes with green paint.



Use green paint to add stripes

to long underwear. Cut belt from black felt, and glue it to middle of coat. Glue buttons down middle of coat. Glue pom-pom to tip of hat.



Use glue gun to attach

buttons to coat. Paint clothespins green. Paint lightly around clamps so they close properly. Let dry.



Accent clothes with silver glitter glue. Let dry.



Match end of beaded trim with end of cord, and knot together. Loosely twist beaded trim around cord, then knot other end. Use clothespins to hang Santa's clothes, spacing items evenly along cord. Glue on cardinals

Hang Santa's clothes

with clothespins.



Holiday Hint To make this unique decoration more functional, add a few more feet of gold cording, and hang your Christmas cards on it with extra clothespins.

Santas in a Row Mantel Swag

Santa will be happy to fill your stocking with goodies when he sees his jolly likeness hanging from your mantel!



You'll Need:





Santas in a Row Mantel Swag



White paper

Pencil

Scissors

Light iron-on adhesive

Fabric scraps (for Santas): beige, red, red-and-white print, yellow, white, light gray, pink

Iron, ironing board

3 pieces heavy brown paper, 5x12 inches each

3 pieces cream or white heavy felt, 5x6 inches each

Sewing machine

Tan thread

Powder blush

Fine-tip black pen

24 inches jute or hemp string

Hot glue gun, glue sticks

30 to 35 strips assorted Christmas fabric scraps (for ties), 137 inches each: prints, plaids, checks

To Make a Santas in a Row Mantel Swag:

Copy and cut out patterns. Download the Santa patterns here. Trace patterns onto white paper, and cut them out. Then trace 3 of each pattern onto paper side of iron-on adhesive. Group all the same patterns together (i.e., stars with stars, hats with hats), leaving a little room around each traced pattern.



Trace all the patterns onto

white paper to begin.

Cut around each group of patterns on the adhesive, leaving a border around each. Using fabrics for Santas, place patterns glue side down on wrong sides as follows: faces on beige fabric, hats on red fabric, hat trims on red-and-white fabric, stars on yellow fabric, beards on white fabric, mustaches on light gray fabric, and noses on pink fabric. Iron pieces using medium heat and no steam. When cool, peel off paper backing.



Fold each piece of brown paper in half lengthwise, and insert a piece of cream or white felt in each. Cut out each of the Santa pieces, and position them onto center of brown paper. Press in place. Repeat for all Santas.



Center Santa pieces

onto brown paper. With sewing machine and thread, straight stitch around Santa face, following outline. Use a large straight stitch and a very sharp needle to prevent tearing. Repeat for all Santas.



Use sewing machine to straight

stitch around Santa face. Trim 1/8 inch outside stitching for all Santas. Don't cut too close to stitching.



Carefully cut out Santas. Add blush to cheeks with finger, and draw on eyes with fine-tip black pen. Add stitching lines to beard and hat trim. Repeat for all Santas.



Tie loops on both ends of jute for hanging. Hot glue jute to backs of Santas, placing Santas evenly along length. Leave about 2 to 3 inches between each Santa and between Santas and hanging loops.



Use glue gun to affix Santas to jute. Tie 6 to 8 Christmas fabric strips between each Santa and on each end. If needed, add more ties to fill up space.

Tie strips of fabric between each Santa.



