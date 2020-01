Add a little piece of heaven to your Christmas tree this year with these charming angel ornaments. Get the whole family involved for a Christmas crafting day!

Before you get started crafting, read the information below on using patterns.



Using Patterns



When individual project instructions direct you to cut out a shape according to the pattern, begin by downloading the pattern as a PDF. All patterns are at actual size, unless otherwise noted. Print the pattern from your computer.



If the pattern has an arrow with the word "fold" next to a line, it is a half pattern. Fold the printed pattern at the line. Then cut along the line, going through both layers of paper. Open for the full pattern.



To attach a pattern to felt, roll two-inch lengths of masking tape into circles with the adhesive side out. Attach the tape to the back of the pattern in several places. Place the pattern onto the felt, and cut through both the paper and felt layers along the lines. If you are using a half pattern, open the pattern and similarly tape it to the felt before cutting.



Dizzy Izzy Clothespin Angels



Looking for child-safe ornaments that will also add humor and fun to your Christmas tree? Here are the angels for you! These amusing clip-ons will keep your children happy at tree-trimming time and they'll make the whole family laugh.

You'll Need:

1x4x2-inch wood block (for each ornament)

Band or scroll saw

Drill, 1/8 brad point drill bit

Fine-grain sandpaper

Acrylic paint: peach, rouge, blue

Flat paintbrush

Stylus

Iridescent shredded plastic

Tacky glue

Scissors

Burgundy bow with gold bead

bow with gold bead 41/2 inches flat lace, 1/2 inch wide

41/2x11/4-inch piece Christmas fabric

Sewing machine

Iron

Needle and thread

3-inch wire wings

Mini clip clothespin

Small satin bow

To Make Dizzy Izzy Clothespin Angels:

Cut out doll body with saw. Drill hair holes as indicated on pattern. Download angel pattern here. Sand body smooth.



Basecoat doll body with peach paint. Paint cheeks rouge. Using stylus, dot eyes with blue or your choice of eye color. Allow to dry.



Make eyes with stylus and paint. Take some strands of plastic and twist bottoms of strands together, making a point. Apply glue into hair hole and insert hair with tweezers or fingers. Allow glue to set. Repeat for all holes. Trim hair. Glue burgundy bow to head.



Twist plastic to make hair. Sew lace to raw edge of fabric. Iron dress flat. Fold dress in half (right sides together) and sew back seam. Turn dress right side out. Fold neckline down 1/4 inch. Starting at seam, sew running stitch across top of dress. Place dress on doll body. Pull gathers firmly to doll and knot off with seam at back of doll.



Gather dress and knot off. Apply thin line of glue along seam of dress. Allow glue to air-dry a few minutes to become more tacky. Attach wire wings to doll and hold wings in place until glue sets.



Glue wings in place. Apply thin line of glue to bottom of angel body. Attach mini clothespin to bottom. Allow glue to set. Glue satin bow to front of clothespin. Allow 24 hours to dry before using ornament.



Angelic Clay Ornaments



These dangling angel ornaments are fun to make and even more fun to hang on the tree. Make an angel for each member of your family -- change hair color and lengths to personalize!

You'll Need:

Polymer clay: peach, red, white, green, black

Toothpicks

Pointed knife

Wire paper clips

Wire cutters

Ruler

Garlic press

Baking sheet

White craft glue, craft brush

5/0 red sable brush

Toffee acrylic paint

Waterbase gloss varnish for polymer clay

1/2-inch brush

8 inches green or red ribbon, 1/8 inch wide

To Make Angelic Clay Ornaments:

Work clay in your hand to soften it, then roll it into coil. From peach, make 1-inch-high egg shape (with flat back) for head. Use tip of toothpick to sculpt eyes, nose, and mouth. Add small balls and snakes (thinly rolled coil of clay) to build up forehead, nose, cheeks, and eyes. Refine face. Make small snakes of red clay for lips.



Sculpt facial features with toothpick. Snip off loop of paper clip. Push open ends of larger loop into top of head.



Push snipped clip into top of head. From white clay, roll about 14 snakes, each with a point on one end. Cut them in varying lengths, from 11/4 to 21/2 inches long. Longer snakes will be at top of wings. Blending blunt end of each snake into angel head, arrange snakes into wings. Gently press each snake into the one above it.



Creat wings out of white clay. Use garlic press to make hair in color of your choice. Arrange hair on angel head.



Make hair with garlic press. Using green, make 6 or 7 holly leaves. Arrange them in a semicircle. Gently press them into each other.



Make holly leaves out of green clay. Break toothpick in half. Balance halves on top of paper clip, next to the head. They act as support for holly leaf halo as piece bakes.



Slide knife under holly leaf halo and place on angel's head. Gently press holly leaf tips next to face into hair.



Make several tiny red holly berries. Place 3 on each leaf tip next to face and 1 at top center. Gently press balls onto leaves.



Attach red holly berries. Bake at 200 degrees Fahrenheit for 2 hours. A long baking time with a low temperature is recommended so that white wings won't scorch and thick head is still baked all the way through. Let cool.

Ornament Tip Be sure to keep all utensils used with clay for nonfood purposes only! Turn over and rub white glue into area where wings and hair meet. Let dry.



Apply glue on back. Using 5/0 brush, paint on eyelashes with toffee paint. Let dry. Using 1/2-inch brush, coat with varnish. Let dry 24 hours.



Add eyelashes with toffee paint. Thread 8 inches of ribbon through paper clip. Tie an overhand knot near open end for hanger.



Dancing Among the Stars



Stars cascade over the tops of these angel ornaments -- a welcome addition to any Christmas tree.

You'll Need:

11x14-inch sheet clear plastic canvas, #10 mesh

1 skein each embroidery floss: brown, rust, black, pale peach

skein each embroidery floss: brown, rust, black, pale peach 2 skeins each embroidery floss: yellow, teal, purple, tangerine

3 skeins white embroidery floss

Embroidery floss scraps: green, brown, blue, rose

1 reel gold cable, 10m

Scissors

Tapestry needle

1 yard gold wire, 28-gauge

1 package gold rochaille beads

2 packages amethyst stars, 11mm

1 package gold stars, 22mm

To Make Dancing Among the Stars Ornaments:

Use 10-strand lengths to stitch designs (download angel designs here) with continental stitch. Use 4 strands gold cable to stitch halos. For eyes and mouths, use 10 strands to work French knots, wrapping floss around needle once. Dots on face indicate where to insert and reinsert needle.



For braids, thread needle with 12 strands brown floss. Insert needle at lower left of X, leaving 31/2 inches of floss; bring needle up at upper right on X. Trim floss even with 31/2-inch length. Repeat procedure for remaining part of X. There will be a total of 48 strands of floss. Split strands into 3 bundles of 16 and braid for 11/2 inches. Wrap end with a short strand of matching floss. Use 8 strands white to overcast edges.



For star garlands, cut wire into three 12-inch lengths. Thread needle with wire and insert through threads on back of angel; twist to secure. Pull needle up through dot on hand; wrap around bar.



Thread wire with 20 rochaille beads, 1 amethyst star, 15 rochaille beads, 1 gold star, 15 rochaille beads, 1 amethyst star, and 20 rochaille beads. Insert wire on opposite hand, wrap around bar, and secure on back.

Here are the three different angel designs.



Learn how to make even more handmade Christmas ornaments -- snowmen ornaments, in fact -- on the next page.