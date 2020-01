These cheery snow guys and gals are sure to liven up any Christmas tree. This first project is easy enough for kids to try, too, with help from and adult.



Sensational Spiral Ornament



This snowy spring of a snowman is fun to make, and he'll add some bounce to your holiday decorating!

You'll Need:

White paper

Pencil

5-inch square white card stock

Clear tape

Scissors

Black fine-point felt pen

Orange felt pen

felt pen 4-inch square black construction paper

1-inch square each of red and green paper

Craft glue

1/8-inch hole punch

8 inches cord

To Make a Sensational Spiral Ornament:

Download snowman patterns here. Tape spiral pattern to card stock, and cut out following lines on pattern. Remove pattern.



Cut spiral along lines. Draw eyes, nose, and mouth on head -- the center of the spiral -- using black felt pen. Color nose orange. Fold head upward.



Bend snowman head upward. Cut out patterns for arm and hat. Trace around arm pattern twice on black paper, and cut out. Fold remaining piece of black paper in half, and place top edge of hat pattern along fold. Trace around pattern, and cut it out. (Don't cut fold.)



Apply glue to inside of hat, and slip it over snowman's head. Press hat pieces together, sandwiching head between. Glue an arm to each side of first spiral below head.



Sandwich head between inside of hat. From green paper, cut out 2 holly leaves. Use hole punch to make a red berry from red paper. Glue holly leaves and berry to hat.



Punch a hole in center top of hat. Fold cord in half, tie ends of cord together. Push the cord loop through hole, and thread tied ends of cord through protruding loop of cord. Hang your spiral friend wherever you'd like!

Thread cord through hole for hanging.





Frosty the Snow Ornament



This charming snow fellow will never give you the brush-off...even though his legs and arms are paintbrushes! He'll be happy hanging around the Christmas tree, adding to your holiday cheer.

You'll Need:

21/2x13/4-inch foam egg

11/2-inch foam ball

Foam or craft glue

Toothpick

Child's paintbrushes: two #1, two #2

Wire cutters

Black plastic hat, 3/4 inch high

Black beads: four 6mm, five 4mm

Orange paint

18-inch length silver cord

3/4x12-inch strip knit fabric

Scissors

To Make Frosty the Snow Ornament:

Flatten narrow end of foam egg (snowman body). Place glue on flattened end, and insert toothpick into foam. Add glue to toothpick, and push foam ball (snowman head) onto toothpick end, pushing ball to meet egg.



Push snowman head onto toothpick. Cut #1 paintbrushes to 4 inches long. Dip cut ends into glue, and insert brushes into sides of egg for arms. Cut #2 brushes to 6 inches, and save a cut-off end (discard other ends). Dip brush ends into glue, and insert into bottom of egg for legs.



Glue hat to top of head; let dry.



Push 6mm beads into head for eyes, and remove. Add glue to indentations, and replace beads. Follow same procedure, and add five 4mm beads in a curve for mouth. Push and glue two 6mm beads to body for buttons.



Use 6mm beads for eyes. Paint end of saved paintbrush piece orange for nose. Let dry. Add glue to cut end of nose, and push it into head above mouth.



Tie 18-inch piece of cord around neck of snowman, tying ends of string together to make a loop for hanging.



Use scissors to fringe ends of knit fabric. Tie strip around neck for a scarf.

Use fabric strip for scarf.





Jolly Holly Snowman Ornament



This happy guy is just hanging around, bringing warmth and cheer during the long days of winter!

You'll Need:

12x12-inch lightweight batting

Scissors

4-inch foam ball

Embroidery needle

Black embroidery floss

Pencil

12 inches black ribbon, 3/8 inch wide

Hot glue gun, glue sticks

3-inch felt hat

Craft knife

Tracing paper

3x3-inch orange felt scrap

Orange thread, needle

2 black doll eyes, 6mm each

Powder blush

Cotton swab

Spanish moss

3-inch sprig silk holly

Blue calico fabric scrap

To Make Jolly Holly Snowman Ornament:

Cut a circle of batting to almost cover foam ball -- there should be a little of top of foam ball uncovered. (Reserve batting scraps.) Cut 18-inch length of floss; pull out 1 strand. Thread needle with floss strand, and sew running stitch around edge of batting circle for gathering. Place foam ball on center of batting, and pull thread so batting covers ball. Knot thread.



Pull thread so batting covers ball. Use end of pencil to poke small hole in top of foam ball. Fold black ribbon in half, and tie ends in a knot to make a loop. Hot-glue ribbon knot into hole of foam ball. Hold until glue sets.



Use glue gun to attach ribbon to ball. Lightly stuff hat with batting scraps. Use craft knife to cut small slit in top of hat, then insert ribbon loop coming up from bottom of hat through top. Glue hat to top of foam ball.



Thread ribbon loop through hat. Download snowman nose pattern here. Trace nose pattern on orange felt. Cut out, and stitch straight edges together. Trim seam allowance, and turn nose to right side. Stuff nose lightly with batting scraps. Hot-glue nose to face. (Be sure seam faces down.)



With craft knife, make small slits in face where eyes will be. Insert eyes into foam ball.



Using 6 strands of floss, stitch a smile on face, knotting at each end of smile. Use cotton swab and powder blush to make cheeks.



Stitch a smile using black floss. Glue Spanish moss and holly to hat. Tear a 21/2x18-inch strip from blue calico, and tie a bow with 2-inch tails. Cut bow ends on a diagonal, and glue bow to bottom of snowman's head.

