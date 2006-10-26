How to Make Christmas Ornaments

The theme of these clever and easy-to-make ornaments is Christmas trees, which means you'll find ornaments, gift packages, and more to make and use to decorate your own Christmas tree.



©2006 Publications International, Ltd.

Festive Foam Ornaments



Add some Christmas cheer to your home by adorning your tree with these fun foam decorations. Kids will love to help.

You'll Need:

Assorted 2mm craft foam

Pencil or pen

Scissors or craft knife

Foam glue

Assorted hole punches

Black permanent marker

Assorted ribbon and braid trims

To Make Festive Foam Ornaments:

Download ornament patterns here. For Rudolph ornament, trace and cut out purple base shape. Cut out smaller base shape from green foam.



Cut out smaller base shape for

Rudolph ornament from green foam. For round ornaments, cut out 3 coordinating bases for each. For all ornaments, punch hole for ribbon hanger in each piece at the same spot; glue together matching pieces.



Trace and cut out shapes and words with scissors or craft knife. (Craft knife is for adult use only.) Glue pieces to corresponding bases. Use punches to make other foam shapes. Glue shapes to ornament bases. Use marker to make Rudolph's eyes.



Glue Rudolph face to base. Cut ribbon and trim into 8- to 10-inch pieces. Thread a ribbon or trim through each ornament. Make a knot in ribbon or trim above ornament, and then make another knot at ends, creating a loop for hanging.

Tie ribbon to make a loop for hanging.





Christmas Wish Ornament Trio



These fanciful paper ornaments are wonderful when attached to holiday scrapbook pages, used as gift tags, or even hung as ornaments!

You'll Need:

Scrap paper

Pencil

Scissors

Cardstock or decorative paper: white, violet, turquoise, textured gold

Vellum: white, gold

Craft foam sheet

Ball-tipped metal stylus

Embroidery needle

Paper glue

1/16-inch round hole punch

2 mini silver brads

20-gauge jewelry wire: silver, gold

Ruler

Wire cutters

Round-nose jewelry pliers

6x9 inches gold/silver metal foil

Paper crimper

To Make Christmas Wish Ornament Trio: