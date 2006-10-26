How to Make Christmas Ornaments

Christmas Tree Ornaments
The theme of these clever and easy-to-make ornaments is Christmas trees, which means you'll find ornaments, gift packages, and more to make and use to decorate your own Christmas tree.
©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
Festive Foam Ornaments
Festive Foam Ornaments
Add some Christmas cheer to your home by adorning your tree with these fun foam decorations. Kids will love to help.
You'll Need:
- Assorted 2mm craft foam
- Pencil or pen
- Scissors or craft knife
- Foam glue
- Assorted hole punches
- Black permanent marker
- Assorted ribbon and braid trims
To Make Festive Foam Ornaments:
- Download ornament patterns here. For Rudolph ornament, trace and cut out purple base shape. Cut out smaller base shape from green foam.
©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
Cut out smaller base shape for
Rudolph ornament from green foam.
- For round ornaments, cut out 3 coordinating bases for each. For all ornaments, punch hole for ribbon hanger in each piece at the same spot; glue together matching pieces.
- Trace and cut out shapes and words with scissors or craft knife. (Craft knife is for adult use only.) Glue pieces to corresponding bases. Use punches to make other foam shapes. Glue shapes to ornament bases. Use marker to make Rudolph's eyes.
©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
Glue Rudolph face to base.
- Cut ribbon and trim into 8- to 10-inch pieces. Thread a ribbon or trim through each ornament. Make a knot in ribbon or trim above ornament, and then make another knot at ends, creating a loop for hanging.
©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
Tie ribbon to make a loop for hanging.
©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
Christmas Wish Ornament Trio
Christmas Wish Ornament Trio
These fanciful paper ornaments are wonderful when attached to holiday scrapbook pages, used as gift tags, or even hung as ornaments!
You'll Need:
- Scrap paper
- Pencil
- Scissors
- Cardstock or decorative paper: white, violet, turquoise, textured gold
- Vellum: white, gold
- Craft foam sheet
- Ball-tipped metal stylus
- Embroidery needle
- Paper glue
- 1/16-inch round hole punch
- 2 mini silver brads
- 20-gauge jewelry wire: silver, gold
- Ruler
- Wire cutters
- Round-nose jewelry pliers
- 6x9 inches gold/silver metal foil
- Paper crimper
To Make Christmas Wish Ornament Trio:
- Download ornament patterns here. Trace patterns onto scrap paper and cut out. Except for white cardstock, fold paper and vellum in half to make a double layer. Place top of pattern on fold of paper and vellum, trace, and cut out. Trim white vellum so it is smaller than corresponding color cardstock. Trim bottom of gold vellum so it's shorter than textured gold paper.
- With vellum facedown on craft foam, use ball-tipped stylus to emboss name, year, or decorative patterns. Note: Write backward so that when vellum is faceup the writing will be correct.
©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
Use stylus to emboss words or patterns.
Ornament TipYou may want to make a reverse pattern, which you can place below vellum.
- With vellum of teardrop ornament still facedown, use an embroidery needle to make pin pricks around border.
- Fold white cardstock in half. Trace trapezoid (gold) ornament pattern, and cut out slightly smaller than pattern lines. For teardrop ornament, cut white cardstock slightly larger than pattern. For round ornament, cut cardstock slightly larger and make a wavy edge border. Matching top fold, glue cardstock to inside of each ornament.
- Place corresponding vellum pieces onto front of each ornament. Punch a 1/16-inch hole at bottoms of blue ornament through cardstock, turquoise paper, and vellum. Place brad in holes. Punch another 1/16-inch hole at center top of each ornament on fold.
©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
Poke a brad through hole at bottom.
- For each ornament, cut a 5-inch length of 20-gauge jewelry wire. (Use silver wire for purple and turquoise ornaments and gold wire for gold ornament.) Bend a small loop on an end of each wire. Slip opposite end up through punched hole on inside of ornament, and pull through.
©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
Insert bent wire through hole
inside of ornament.
- To make ornament caps, crimp a 11/2x4-inch strip of colored foil. With ruler and stylus, score a line at 1, 2, and 3 inches. Cut into pieces at score lines. Fold pieces in half (making pieces 1x3/4 inches), placing gold outside for gold ornament and silver outside for other 2 ornaments. Use needle to make a hole in center top of each cap on fold, and thread wire of ornament through hole. Glue cap to top of ornament. Use jewelry pliers to form remaining wire into a decorative hook. Trim excess foil if needed.
©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
Thread wire through hole
in ornament cap.
- Cut a 6x6-inch piece of gold foil. Run foil through crimper twice, turning foil in other direction for second run through crimper to create a wafflelike texture. Cut out a star from foil, and glue star to center of gold ornament.