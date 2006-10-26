How to Make Christmas Ornaments



Whimsical Christmas Trees



Here's an ornament that's sure to liven up your Christmas tree and spread holiday cheer throughout your home.

You'll Need:

Wood pieces: 1 large triangle, 3 large hearts, 4 medium teardrops, 4 large teardrops, 5 small circles, 2 small holly leaves, 4 small candy canes, 1 small angel, 1 small star

Old scissors

Craft stick

Wood stain: forest green, chestnut

Paintbrushes

Paint markers: metallic gold, red, green, white, tan, yellow

Extra-fine permanent black marker

Craft glue

To Make Whimsical Christmas Trees:

Cut corner off large triangle to form trapezoid shape.



Make trapezoid by cutting off

corner of triangle. Paint 3 large hearts, 4 medium teardrops, 4 large teardrops, and cut triangle with forest green stain. Paint craft stick with chestnut stain. Follow stain manufacturer's directions.



Referring to photo, use paint markers to color tree ornaments. Paint star metallic gold, circles red with gold detail, holly leaves green with gold edges, holly berry red with gold edges, and candy canes white with red stripes. Paint angel dress white, and use tan for face, yellow for hair, and metallic gold for halo and bow. Use extra-fine black marker for eyes and wing lines.



Color ornaments pieces

with paint markers. Attach points of medium teardrops to back side of a large heart with craft glue. Set aside.



Glue teardrops to large heart. Referring to photo with step 6, glue side edges of 2 remaining large hearts together. Glue points of large teardrops to back side of the hearts. Let dry.



Glue teardrops and heart from step 4 to teardrops and hearts from step 5.



Glue teardrop/heart pieces together. Glue trapezoid to base of craft stick. Glue craft stick to lower back half of tree. Glue ornaments in place.



Glue ornaments to tree. Fold ribbon in half, and glue ends to back of ornament to create a hanger.



Christmas Tree Ornaments



Christmas Tree Ornaments

These delightful ornaments will add a special touch to your Christmas tree. Use whatever leftover trims and ribbon you have around your house -- and your imagination -- to decorate them.

You'll Need:

Precut wood tree ornaments

Acrylic paint: gamel, forest green, spice brown, antique gold, white, metallic gold

Brushes: #8 shader, 10/0 liner

Low-temperature glue gun, glue sticks

Trims: assorted lengths of white and gold rickrack, material strips, red satin ribbon, off-white rattail cord, gold trim, cream sheer ribbon, ribbon roses, gold cord

Scissors

Sparkle glaze

Assorted buttons

Precut 3/4-inch wood star

Old toothbrush

Floral accents: pale gold highlighter, gold glitter spray

Decorative snow

Acrylic spray

To Make Christmas Tree Ornaments:

Paint some ornaments gamel and some forest green. Paint tree trunks spice brown.



Child's Tree: Glue rickrack to tree; paint with sparkle glaze. Let dry. Glue on pastel buttons. Tie a rickrack bow around hanger.



Country Tree: Paint wood star antique gold. Tie rag bow; glue to wire hanger. Glue star to tree. Glue burgundy and small white buttons to tree. Using liner brush and white, paint. "Noel" on trunk. To fly speck, dip toothbrush into white paint and drag finger across bristles. Let dry.



Drag finger across toothbrush

bristles to fly speck. Antique Memories Button Tree: Tie a red satin bow and glue to wire hanger. Glue 4 old buttons and fly speck tree with white paint. Dab snow with shader brush on tree and top of buttons. Let dry.



Victorian Bridal Tree: Glue gold trim and off-white rattail cording to tree. Tie small bow of cream sheer ribbon to hanger. Glue ribbon rose to top of tree. Glue cream buttons to tree. Mist with gold glitter spray. Let dry.



Hot-glue buttons to tree. Traditional Gold Tree: Glue gold rickrack to tree. Tie bow of gold cording; glue to top of tree. Glue buttons to tree. Mist with gold highlighter. Let dry. Add dots using handle of liner brush dipped into metallic gold paint. Let dry. Mist all trees with acrylic spray.

Use handle end of liner brush

to add gold dots.





Family Fun Project



Family Fun Project

Clay ornaments can be a fun family project -- and easy enough for a child. Once Mom or Dad bakes them, they'll last forever!



You'll Need:

Waxed paper

Polymer clay: 2 packages brown, 1 red, 1 white, 2 green, 2 bronze, 1 yellow

Transparent paper

Pencil

Rolling pin

Craft knife

Paper clips (for hangers)

Wire cutters

Cookie sheet (nonconducting surface)

Metal spatula

Brown paper bags

Paintbrush

Varnish (for modeling compounds)

Red and white ribbon, 1/8 inch wide (optional)

Ornament Tip Cover your work surface with waxed paper. Work with the lightest color first; darker colors stain. Work the clay in your hands to soften it, then roll it into a coil. Do the same with the other colors needed.

To Make Family Fun Project:

For holly ornament: Twine green and bronze coils together and fold them back on themselves, twisting new coil until you have marbled pattern.



Make marbled pattern with

green and bronze coils. Roll coil flat. When it's 1/4 to 1/8 inch thick, use holly pattern and craft knife to make 2 leaves. Download holly pattern here. Lightly score surfaces. Press leaf tops together.



Use rolling pin to roll coil flat. From red coil, pull off 3 small pieces for berries. Roll them into pea-sized balls. Push berries gently onto tops of leaves.



Roll red pieces into small balls. To make a metal hanger for holly and gingerbread man, partially unbend a paper clip and cut off all but 1/2-inch loop. Poke this into top of ornament.



Poke bent paper clip into

top of ornament. Bake on a nonconducting surface at 250 degrees Fahrenheit oven for 15 to 30 minutes. Clay will be soft when hot; it hardens as it cools. Ventilate kitchen when baking. Do not overbake; fumes could be toxic. Remove ornaments with spatula and place on brown paper bag. (Keep cookie sheet and utensils for clay only!) Once ornament is cool, brush on varnish. Glue ribbon on candy canes for hangers and bow to holly.



Apply varnish to cooled ornaments. For candy cane: Roll out coils until long and thin. Cut white coil in half, then cut red coils to same length. Layer white and red, then red and white on top.



Lay red and white coils

for candy cane. Gently roll colors together to form large roll. Roll should be about 1/2 inch thick. Trim ends and twist so colors spiral. Bend head to form candy cane shape. (Go to Step 5.)



Twist red and right coils. For gingerbread man: Use rolling pin to flatten brown clay to 1/4 inch thick. Make gingerbread man using pattern. Download gingerbread man pattern here. Cut around edges with craft knife.



Cut out gingerbread man

pattern with craft knife. Roll bits of yellow, red, and green clay into small balls (pea-sized) for buttons. Roll 2 small white balls for eyes, flatten slightly. Press bit of green into middle of white. Roll out small pieces of yellow, red, and green for rickrack. With craft knife, cut zigzag pattern and place on arms, legs, and neck. Roll thin red tube for mouth. (Go to Step 4.)

Make gingerbread pieces out of clay.



