How to Make Easy Christmas Ornaments

Easy Christmas Ornaments Kids Can Create



We know how much kids love holiday art projects. In this section, we'll teach you how to make simple and fun ornaments that you'll love every single year. All of the ornaments are especially designed for little hands. Even your youngest elf will enjoy making these Christmas ornaments.





We know how much kids love holiday art projects. In this section, we'll teach you how to make simple and fun ornaments that you'll love every single year. All of the ornaments are especially designed for little hands. Even your youngest elf will enjoy making these Christmas ornaments. Easy Country Ornaments



Even if you're a dedicated urbanite, you probably still admire the beauty of country decor. Bring the country to your tree with these simple and tasteful country ornaments. With easy step-by-step instructions, we'll teach you how to make these wonderful ornaments for your tree.





Even if you're a dedicated urbanite, you probably still admire the beauty of country decor. Bring the country to your tree with these simple and tasteful country ornaments. With easy step-by-step instructions, we'll teach you how to make these wonderful ornaments for your tree. Easy Victorian Ornaments



Help to look back on the seasons of yore with Victorian-inspired ornaments. These ornaments use lace and ribbons to spruce up your Christmas tree. While they look like they take hours to create, in this section we'll show you how to make these ornaments in a matter of minutes.





Help to look back on the seasons of yore with Victorian-inspired ornaments. These ornaments use lace and ribbons to spruce up your Christmas tree. While they look like they take hours to create, in this section we'll show you how to make these ornaments in a matter of minutes. Easy Western-Themed Ornaments



Yee haw! These western-themed ornaments add a lot of spice to your Christmas tree. With hot peppers and sheriff stars, you're sure to impress the locals with these Christmas ornaments. We'll teach you how to make these easy western-themed ornaments in this section.





Yee haw! These western-themed ornaments add a lot of spice to your Christmas tree. With hot peppers and sheriff stars, you're sure to impress the locals with these Christmas ornaments. We'll teach you how to make these easy western-themed ornaments in this section. Easy Children's Themed Ornaments



Whether you have lots of kids or are simply a kid at heart, the children's-themed ornaments in this section are sure to brighten your day. With Santa hats, Santa's sleigh, and candy canes that look good enough to eat, you'll enjoy making the ornaments as much as looking at them. We'll show you how to create these ornaments in this section.





Whether you have lots of kids or are simply a kid at heart, the children's-themed ornaments in this section are sure to brighten your day. With Santa hats, Santa's sleigh, and candy canes that look good enough to eat, you'll enjoy making the ornaments as much as looking at them. We'll show you how to create these ornaments in this section. Easy Bird Ornaments



In the old country, they believed that a Christmas tree wasn't ready to be cut until a bird had nested in it. In this section, you can learn how to create your own bird ornaments. You'll enjoy looking at the doves and partridges.



The magic of the season is best when shared with your youngsters. In the next section, we'll talk about the easy Christmas ornaments especially designed to be made by children.

In many families, Christmas ornaments are as much a part of the tradition as Santa Claus and the turkey on the holiday table. This year, treat your loved ones to homemade ornaments.Making Christmas ornaments doesn't have to be tedious. In this article, we'll show you how to easily make beautiful keepsakes that your family will want to display every year.