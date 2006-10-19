How to Make Easy Christmas Ornaments

Christmas is a very special time of year. In this section, we'll teach your kids how to make the season even merrier by creating Christmas ornaments. All the ornaments on this page are designed with little hands in mind. We've provided easy step-by-step instructions as colorful illustrations for young minds to grasp.



Kids can construct many of these ornaments themselves but should have adult supervision. It's a good idea to make a project following the written instructions exactly. Once you and your kids understand how to do it, feel free to make it different the next time. You might want to change the color of the paint or floss. There are many ways you can personalize each project to add a special touch. Think of all the variations you can make and all the handmade ornaments your kids can give.



Using Patterns



When individual project instructions direct you to cut out a shape according to the pattern, begin by downloading the pattern as a PDF. All patterns are at actual size, unless otherwise noted. Print the pattern from your computer.



If the pattern has an arrow with the word "fold" next to a line, it is a half pattern. Fold the printed pattern at the line. Then cut along the line, going through both layers of paper. Open for the full pattern.



To attach a pattern to felt, roll two-inch lengths of masking tape into circles with the adhesive side out. Attach the tape to the back of the pattern in several places. Place the pattern onto the felt, and cut through both the paper and felt layers along the lines. If you are using a half pattern, open the pattern and similarly tape it to the felt before cutting.



Gingerbread Kid Ornaments



Gingerbread Kid Ornament



You'll Need:



Two 81/4 x 103/4-inch sheets opaque shrink plastic

Black medium point permanent felt tip marker

Pink and brown acrylic paint

Oven and oven mitts

Aluminum foil-covered cookie sheet

34-inch length white baby rick rack

Four 7mm wiggle eyes

1 square inch green felt

Three 1/8-inch red buttons

2-inch length of 1-inch wide green eyelet lace

6-inch length of 1/8-inch wide red satin ribbon

16-inch length of red rattail cord

To Make Gingerbread Kid Ornaments:



Download ornament pattern here. Print and cut out pattern. Read all instructions for shrinking plastic before beginning. Lightly sand both sheets of shrink plastic. Place each sheet on top of the pattern and trace with the marker. Remove from the pattern. Paint pink circles for cheeks. Paint the rest with a thin coat of light brown; let dry. Cut out each shape. Punch a hole in each, 1/2 inch down from the top of the head. To shrink, follow manufacturer's instructions for baking on a foil-covered cookie sheet; cool.



Cut out the pattern. Cut two 14-inch lengths of rick rack. Attach one length around the edges of each shape, applying glue to the back of the rick rack a few inches at a time. Draw a smile and add a dot for the nose with the marker. Glue on the wiggle eyes, keeping them low for a cute look.



Glue rick rack around the edges. Using the pattern you downloaded, trace and cut the tie from the green felt. Glue the tie to the neck of one ornament. Finish this one by gluing three red buttons down the front.



Glue buttons down the front. For the second ornament, begin by gluing lace across the waist. Tie a bow in the ribbon, and glue it to the neck. For hair, glue the center of two 3-inch lengths of rick rack to the top of the head. Be careful not to cover the hole. Spot glue hair at the sides of the head.



For the hanger loops, cut the rattail cord into two 8-inch lengths. Insert the end of one length through the hole on each ornament. Using the two ends, tie a knot in each length.

Tie a knot around each ornament.



Christmas Card Star Ornament



Christmas Card Star Ornament.



You'll Need:



Christmas greeting cards (used or new)

8 x 16-inch white posterboard

Glittering gold dimensional paint

8-inch length of 1/8-inch wide green satin ribbon

To Make Christmas Card Star Ornaments:



Find designs and figures you like on old Christmas cards. The shapes can be irregular along the edges. They don't have to be exact because trimming will be done later. Cut out the shapes and set aside. Download the star pattern here. Print the star pattern. Trace the star pattern onto the posterboard two times. Cut out both stars.



Glue the Christmas card shapes to one star, overlapping card edges and allowing cards to extend beyond the star edges. Put your favorite picture in the center. (You should have a good number of card shapes leftover for the second star.) When the star is covered, trim the card shapes even with the star edges.



Paper punch a hole near each point of the star. Leaving the center uncovered, repeat this step to cover the points of the other star. If you plan on hanging the star in a window, you may choose to decorate both sides.



Punch a hole near the star's points. Glue the star that is completely covered on top center of the star with the blank center, staggering the points as shown. Squeeze dimensional glitter paint around the edges; let dry.



Paint the star. To make the hanger loop, insert one end of an 8-inch length of green satin ribbon through any hole. Bring the ends together and tie a knot.

Felt Tree Ornament



Felt Tree Ornament.



You'll Need:



Felt: 5 x 7 inches white, 41/2 x 51/2 inches green, 1 square inch brown

12-inch length gold sequin chain

1/2-inch gold or silver star gemstone

Sixteen 7mm assorted color gemstones

8-inch length of 1/8-inch wide red satin ribbon

To Make Felt Tree Ornaments:

Download the ornament pattern here. Print out the pattern. Trace and cut the background from the white felt; the tree from the green felt; and the trunk from the brown felt. Glue the trunk to the bottom of the background, leaving 1/4 inch of the white felt showing around the sides and bottom. Glue the tree to the background, overlapping the trunk 1/4 inch, leaving 1/4 inch of the white felt showing around all sides.



To make the garland, glue one end of the gold sequin chain at the top left of the tree.



Drape the chain back and forth across the tree, applying glue each time the chain changes direction.



Drape and glue each section of the garland. Glue the star gemstone to the background at the top of the tree. Finish decorating by gluing gemstones to the tree in a random pattern.



To make a hanger loop, glue together the ends of the ribbon. Glue 11/2 inches of the glued ends to the top back of the ornament.

Mini-Scene Ornament



Mini-Scene Ornament.



You'll Need:



21/2 x 5-inch plastic teardrop globe

White dimensional paint

Poms: one 1 1/2 -inch white, two 1-inch white, two 1/4-inch red

Chenille stem: 6-inch length white, 1 1/2 -inch length green

Felt: 1/4 x 6 inches green, 1 square inch pink, 1/2 x 1 inch orange

Two 7mm wiggle eyes

Three 4mm red beads

Small amount fiberfill

1/8-inch wide satin ribbon: 26-inches red, 18-inches green

5/8-inch jingle bells: one each red, green, white

To Make Mini-Scene Ornaments:



Separate the globe halves. Using the white dimensional paint, squeeze dots inside each half to give the effect of snow. Space the dots about 1/2-inch apart. It might be helpful to imagine triangles and place a dot at each point. Let the paint dry.



To assemble the snowperson, glue the 11/2-inch pom (bottom) to a 1-inch pom (middle). Next, glue the other 1-inch pom (head) to top of the middle pom.



For the arms, fold in 11/2 inches on both ends of a 6-inch length chenille stem.



Bend the folded stem into a "C" shape. Glue the inside middle of the "C" shape to the back of the figure.



Bend the folded arms into a "C" shape. To make the scarf, angle cut the green felt at both ends. Wrap the middle of the scarf around the neck and tie on one side. Download the pattern for the nose and cheek here. Print it out and then trace and cut two pink felt cheeks and one orange felt nose. Glue the cheeks to the face just above scarf. Glue the nose to the center of the face between the cheeks. Glue the eyes so that they touch the top inside area of the cheeks. For the earmuffs, bend a 1½-inch length of green chenille into a "C" shape, and glue it to the top of the head. Glue red poms over both ends of the green chenille. Glue three beads down the front.



Glue a small amount of fiberfill inside the back half of the globe for a snow bank. Glue the finished snowperson on top of the snow. Close the halves. For the bow, cut one 18-inch length of red ribbon and one of green ribbon. Thread two jingle bells onto one ribbon and one jingle bell onto the other. Keeping the bells on the ribbons, insert both ribbons through globe loop. Tie a bow using both ribbons. For a hanger, thread the remaining 8-inch length of red ribbon through the globe loop and knot the ends together.

Use ribbon to pull the ornament together.

In the next section, we'll show you how to make easy country-themed ornaments.

