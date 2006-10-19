Home & Garden
How to Make Easy Christmas Ornaments

by the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Santa's Sleigh

Santa's Sleigh children's-themed Christmas ornament.
You'll Need:
  • 4-inch wicker sleigh
  • 3 gift packages, 3/4 inch each
  • 2 gift packages, 1/2 inch each
  • Hot glue gun, glue sticks
  • 3 inches red satin ribbon, 1/8 inch wide
  • 11/2-inch sisal wreath
  • 2 candy canes, 23/4 inches each
  • 16 inches gold elastic cord
  • Tape measure or yardstick
  • Scissors
To Make Santa's Sleigh Ornaments:
  1. Glue 3/4-inch packages into sleigh, keeping packages to front of sleigh.

  2. Glue 1/2-inch packages into sleigh, keeping packages to front of sleigh.

  3. Make a 3/4-inch bow from red ribbon.

  4. If wreath came with a bow, remove it. Glue 3/4-inch bow in its place. Set wreath aside.

  5. Glue candy canes into left rear corner of sleigh.

    Glue candy canes into sleigh for ornament.
    ©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Glue candy canes into sleigh.

  6. Glue wreath in front of candy canes.

  7. Cut gold cord into an 8-inch length and two 4-inch lengths. Glue an end of 8-inch length to front of sleigh; glue other end to rear of sleigh.

  8. Make two 1-inch bows from the 4-inch lengths of gold cord. Glue a bow at each end of 8-inch length of gold cord.

    Ornament Tip!
    Instead of gift packages, fill the sleigh with candy, bears, small flowers, miniature sports equipment, or a special gift such as an engagement ring.

Christmas Ole children's-themed Christmas ornament.
©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
Christmas Ole.

Christmas Ole

You'll Need:
  • 4-inch sombrero
  • 8 inches tricolor cord, 3mm
  • Hot glue gun, glue sticks
  • Wire cutters
  • 3/4-inch glazed holly leaf pick
  • 2 red berries, 1/8 inch each
  • 6mm jingle bell
  • 3 plaid stockings, 11/2 inches each
  • 3 Santa hats, 3/4 inch each
  • 8 inches gold elastic cord
To Make Christmas Ole Ornaments:
  1. Wrap tricolor cord around base of hat's crown. Spot glue in place.

  2. Trim ends of cord at an angle. Apply a dab of glue to each end to prevent unraveling. Glue ends to edge of brim.

    Trim cords at an angle.
    ©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Trim cords at an angle and then glue
    berry onto leaves.

  3. Take apart holly pick, and trim stems from leaves. Glue leaves in place where cord overlaps at crown's base.

  4. Glue a berry onto each holly leaf. Glue bell where cord overlaps at crown's base.

  5. Turn hat over. Alternate Santa plaid stockings and hats at edge of hat's brim, spacing evenly. Hot glue in place.

    Hot glue Santa stockings onto hat ornament.
    ©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Hot glue Santa stockings.

  6. Turn hat upright. To make a hanger, fold gold cord in half, and tie an overhand knot 1/2 inch from open ends. Glue folded end to top center of crown.
In the final section, we'll show you how to make bird ornaments with a few easy steps.

