How to Make Easy Christmas Ornaments

Santa's Sleigh
You'll Need:
- 4-inch wicker sleigh
- 3 gift packages, 3/4 inch each
- 2 gift packages, 1/2 inch each
- Hot glue gun, glue sticks
- 3 inches red satin ribbon, 1/8 inch wide
- 11/2-inch sisal wreath
- 2 candy canes, 23/4 inches each
- 16 inches gold elastic cord
- Tape measure or yardstick
- Scissors
- Glue 3/4-inch packages into sleigh, keeping packages to front of sleigh.
- Glue 1/2-inch packages into sleigh, keeping packages to front of sleigh.
- Make a 3/4-inch bow from red ribbon.
- If wreath came with a bow, remove it. Glue 3/4-inch bow in its place. Set wreath aside.
- Glue candy canes into left rear corner of sleigh.
Glue candy canes into sleigh.
- Glue wreath in front of candy canes.
- Cut
gold cord into an 8-inch length and two 4-inch lengths. Glue an end of
8-inch length to front of sleigh; glue other end to rear of sleigh.
- Make two 1-inch bows from the 4-inch lengths of gold cord. Glue a bow at each end of 8-inch length of gold cord.
Ornament Tip!Instead of gift packages, fill the sleigh with candy, bears, small flowers, miniature sports equipment, or a special gift such as an engagement ring.
Christmas Ole.
You'll Need:
- 4-inch sombrero
- 8 inches tricolor cord, 3mm
- Hot glue gun, glue sticks
- Wire cutters
- 3/4-inch glazed holly leaf pick
- 2 red berries, 1/8 inch each
- 6mm jingle bell
- 3 plaid stockings, 11/2 inches each
- 3 Santa hats, 3/4 inch each
- 8 inches gold elastic cord
- Wrap tricolor cord around base of hat's crown. Spot glue in place.
- Trim ends of cord at an angle. Apply a dab of glue to each end to prevent unraveling. Glue ends to edge of brim.
Trim cords at an angle and then glue
berry onto leaves.
- Take apart holly pick, and trim stems from leaves. Glue leaves in place where cord overlaps at crown's base.
- Glue a berry onto each holly leaf. Glue bell where cord overlaps at crown's base.
- Turn hat over. Alternate Santa plaid stockings and hats at edge of hat's brim, spacing evenly. Hot glue in place.
Hot glue Santa stockings.
- Turn hat upright. To make a hanger, fold gold cord in half, and tie an overhand knot 1/2 inch from open ends. Glue folded end to top center of crown.