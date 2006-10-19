How to Make Easy Christmas Ornaments

Buttons 'n' Eyelet Wreath

©2006 Publications International, Ltd.

Buttons 'n' Eyelet Wreath.



You'll Need:



8 inches eggshell satin ribbon, 1/8-inch wide

Hot glue gun, glue sticks

4-inch grapevine wreath

12 inches eggshell eyelet, 1-inch wide

5 white buttons, 5/8 inch each

20 white buttons, 3/8 inch each

Craft glue

To Make Buttons 'n' Eyelet Wreath Ornaments:



Fold 1/8-inch ribbon in half.



Tie an overhand knot 1/2-inch from open ends. Hot glue folded end to back of wreath.



Hot glue eyelet to back of wreath, overlapping ends.



Overlap the ends of the eyelet. Arrange 5/8-inch buttons around wreath in a random arrangement.



Arrange buttons around wreath. Arrange 3/8-inch buttons randomly around wreath. Glue buttons in place with craft glue. Ornament Tip! You don't need to buy new buttons; the ones you have collected over the years will be fine.





For variety, use colored buttons and a complementary color eyelet.

Old-Fashioned Buttermold



Old-Fashioned Buttermold.



You'll Need:



12 inches blue-checked fabric ribbon, 1/2-inch wide

Hot glue gun, glue sticks

Heart-shape tin butter mold

3-leaved glazed holly pick with berries, 1/2-inch leaves

Wire cutters

2 inches blue-checked fabric ribbon, 1/8-inch wide

8 inches gold elastic cord

To Make Old-Fashioned Buttermold Ornaments:



Make a 21/2-inch bow from 1/2-inch ribbon. Glue bow to top of butter mold.



Take apart holly pick, and clip stems.



Glue leaves in knot of bow. Do the same with 2 berries.



Make a 3/4-inch bow from 1/8-inch ribbon. Glue to bottom of butter mold.



Glue bow to butter mold ornament.



To make a hanger, fold elastic cord in half. Tie an overhand knot 1/2 inch from open ends. Glue folded end of cord to back of 21/2-inch bow. Ornament Tip! You can find tin butter molds in cake decorating or candy supply stores. Try a variety of shapes to make a whole series of ornaments.

