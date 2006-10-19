Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Home Decor
  4. Seasonal Decor

How to Make Easy Christmas Ornaments

by the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Easy Old-Fashioned Buttermold

Old-Fashioned Buttermold.
©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
Old-Fashioned Buttermold

You'll Need:
  • 12 inches blue-checked fabric ribbon, 1/2-inch wide
  • Hot glue gun, glue sticks
  • Heart-shape tin butter mold
  • 3-leaved glazed holly pick with berries, 1/2-inch leaves
  • Wire cutters
  • 2 inches blue-checked fabric ribbon, 1/8-inch wide
  • 8 inches gold elastic cord
To Make Old-Fashioned Buttermold Ornaments:
  1. Make a 21/2-inch bow from 1/2-inch ribbon. Glue bow to top of butter mold.

  2. Take apart holly pick, and clip stems.

  3. Glue leaves in knot of bow. Do the same with 2 berries.

  4. Make a 3/4-inch bow from 1/8-inch ribbon. Glue to bottom of butter mold.

    Glue bow to butter mold ornament.
    ©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Glue bow to butter mold ornament.


  5. To make a hanger, fold elastic cord in half. Tie an overhand knot 1/2 inch from open ends. Glue folded end of cord to back of 21/2-inch bow.

    Ornament Tip!
    • You can find tin butter molds in cake decorating or candy supply stores. Try a variety of shapes to make a whole series of ornaments.

In the next section, we'll give you easy step-by-step instructions on how to create beautiful Victorian-themed ornaments.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

How to Use Christmas Fragrances in Your Decorations

How Scented Lamps Work

How to Add Citrus Scents to Your Home

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement