How to Make Easy Christmas Ornaments

Easy Old-Fashioned Buttermold
©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
Old-Fashioned Buttermold
- 12 inches blue-checked fabric ribbon, 1/2-inch wide
- Hot glue gun, glue sticks
- Heart-shape tin butter mold
- 3-leaved glazed holly pick with berries, 1/2-inch leaves
- Wire cutters
- 2 inches blue-checked fabric ribbon, 1/8-inch wide
- 8 inches gold elastic cord
- Make a 21/2-inch bow from 1/2-inch ribbon. Glue bow to top of butter mold.
- Take apart holly pick, and clip stems.
- Glue leaves in knot of bow. Do the same with 2 berries.
- Make a 3/4-inch bow from 1/8-inch ribbon. Glue to bottom of butter mold.
©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
Glue bow to butter mold ornament.
- To make a hanger, fold elastic cord in half. Tie an overhand knot 1/2 inch from open ends. Glue folded end of cord to back of 21/2-inch bow.
Ornament Tip!
- You can find tin butter molds in cake decorating or candy supply stores. Try a variety of shapes to make a whole series of ornaments.