How to Make Easy Christmas Ornaments

Easy Victorian Ornaments
A Victorian-themed tree is is a great way to welcome in the Yuletide. Remind yourself of Christmases past with throwbacks to a simpler time. These Christmas ornaments are easy to create and look beautiful on the tree. In this section, we'll show you how to make easy Victorian ornaments.
Cornucopia of Roses
You'll Need:
Cornucopia of Roses
©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
Cornucopia of Roses.
- 2 yards 3 inches mauve satin ribbon, 1/16 inch wide
- Tape measure or yardstick
- Scissors
- 5-inch crocheted cone
- Hot glue gun, glue sticks
- 1 bunch silk dark mauve, brushed gold rosebuds, 3/4 inch buds
- 1 bunch silk light mauve, brushed gold rosebuds, 3/4 inch buds
- Wire cutters
- 9 silk rose leaves, 1/2 inch each
- Cut ribbon into the following lengths: 9 inch, 12 inch, and three 18 inch.
- Starting at lowest point of cone mouth, weave 9-inch length of ribbon around top edge.
- Trim excess ribbon, and spot glue ends in place.
©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
Weave ribbon into cone.
- Mix dark and light rosebuds. Twist stem ends together and, about 2 inches from bottom of flowers, bend the stems back on themselves so length is less than 3 inches. If necessary, clip stems with wire cutters to shorten.
- Insert flowers into cone. Spot glue a few roses around cone to hold. Clip stems from rose leaves. Glue leaves into bouquet around edges.
©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
Insert flowers into cone.
- To make a hanger, fold the 12-inch length of ribbon in half. Make an overhand knot near open ends. Glue folded end to cone where you started ribbon weaving.
- Overlap 18-inch ribbon lengths, and make a 2-inch bow. Glue bow on top of hanger end.
Ornament Tip!For variety, use miniature poinsettias in pastel colors.