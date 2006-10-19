How to Make Easy Christmas Ornaments

Cornucopia of Roses

A Victorian-themed tree is is a great way to welcome in the Yuletide. Remind yourself of Christmases past with throwbacks to a simpler time. These Christmas ornaments are easy to create and look beautiful on the tree. In this section, we'll show you how to make easy Victorian ornaments.



©2006 Publications International, Ltd.

Cornucopia of Roses.



You'll Need:



2 yards 3 inches mauve satin ribbon, 1/16 inch wide

Tape measure or yardstick

Scissors

5-inch crocheted cone

Hot glue gun, glue sticks

1 bunch silk dark mauve, brushed gold rosebuds, 3/4 inch buds

1 bunch silk light mauve, brushed gold rosebuds, 3/4 inch buds

Wire cutters

9 silk rose leaves, 1/2 inch each

To Make Cornucopia of Roses Ornaments: