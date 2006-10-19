How to Make Easy Christmas Ornaments

Hats Off to the Holidays
©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
Hats Off to the Holidays
- 22 clear beads, 8mm each
- 4-inch crochet hat
- Hot glue gun, glue sticks
- 3 glass ball picks, 15mm each
- Wire cutters
- 2 rose leaves, 1/2 inch each
- 30 inches satin mauve ribbon, 1/8 inch wide
- Tape measure or yardstick
- 20 inches satin mauve ribbon, 1/16 inch wide
- Glue 8mm beads around base of hat crown.
- Clip wires off glass ball picks. Glue glass balls together at crown base, next to 8mm beads.
- Clip stems from leaves. Glue leaves in an attractive arrangement next to glass balls.
- Cut 1/8-inch ribbon into two 15-inch lengths. Make a 3/4-inch-diameter
loopy bow from a 15-inch length of ribbon. Tie off loopy bow with
second 15-inch length of ribbon. Trim all ends even. (See below for
instructions on how to make a loopy bow.) Glue bow to side of glass
balls.
©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
Place ribbons and beads onto hat.
- For
a hanger, double 20-inch length of ribbon and thread it through brim, a
few inches from glass balls. Tie an overhand knot near ends.
Ornament Tip!Ribbon roses could be used in place of the beads, with larger roses in place of the glass balls.
- Cut the ribbon to the specified length.
- Find
an object that is approximately the same diameter as the loop of the
bow. (Your fingers can work well for this: one for a small loop, two for
a larger loop.)
- Leaving
about 1 inch free, wrap the ribbon around the object. Leave another inch
free at the end. Cross the two free ends over the loop.
©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
Wrap the ribbon around your fingers.
- Insert a smaller piece of ribbon through all the loops. Bring this ribbon around, and tie it in a knot.
©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
Tie ribbon in a knot.
- Pull the bow from the object, and separate the loops in an attractive arrangement.
©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
Pull the bow.