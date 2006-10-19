How to Make Easy Christmas Ornaments

Easy Western-Themed Ornaments
You don't need to spend Christmas in a stable to enjoy the fun and adventure of the old west. Whether you're just looking to spice things up by decorating with hot peppers, or you want to kick up your heels with cowboy boots, we'll show you how to create these easy-to-make western ornaments.
Red-Hot Wreath
You'll Need:
Red-Hot Wreath.
- 13 inches green satin ribbon, 1/8 inch wide
- Tape measure or yardstick
- Scissors
- 3 plastic red peppers, 7/8 inch each
- Wire cutters
- 3-inch-diameter grapevine wreath
- Hot glue gun, glue sticks
- Cut ribbon into a 3-inch length and a 10-inch length. Make a bow from 3-inch length of ribbon.
- Trim stems from red peppers. Glue in place on wreath.
- Glue bow just above peppers.
- Insert 10-inch length of ribbon through center of wreath for a hanger.
- Match ribbon ends, then put a dab of glue on top rear of wreath to secure ribbon in place.
- Tie an overhand knot 3 inches above wreath. Make a bow above overhand knot on hanger.
Glue peppers onto wreath.
Festive Bolo.
- 21 inches black leather, 1/8 inch wide
- Scissors
- Tape measure or yardstick
- 2-inch bolo
- Cut leather into a 20-inch length and a 1-inch length.
- Fold 20-inch length of leather in half. Make sure colored side of leather is face up.
- Starting at top rear of bolo, thread about 31/2 inches of ends of leather through openings in bolo.
- Again starting at top rear of bolo, thread 1-inch length of leather into bolo openings between strands of 20-inch piece. This is to keep leather from slipping in bolo opening. Trim excess leather at top or bottom of bolo.
Ornament Tip!Bolos come in many different metals and shapes. We used a boot, but you can use anything. When choosing additional shapes, be sure the leather will feed through the bolo's holes.