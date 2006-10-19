How to Make Easy Christmas Ornaments

You don't need to spend Christmas in a stable to enjoy the fun and adventure of the old west. Whether you're just looking to spice things up by decorating with hot peppers, or you want to kick up your heels with cowboy boots, we'll show you how to create these easy-to-make western ornaments.



Red-Hot Wreath



You'll Need:



13 inches green satin ribbon, 1/8 inch wide

Tape measure or yardstick

Scissors

3 plastic red peppers, 7/8 inch each

Wire cutters

3-inch-diameter grapevine wreath

Hot glue gun, glue sticks

To Make Red-Hot Wreath Ornaments:



Cut ribbon into a 3-inch length and a 10-inch length. Make a bow from 3-inch length of ribbon.



Trim stems from red peppers. Glue in place on wreath.



Glue bow just above peppers.



Insert 10-inch length of ribbon through center of wreath for a hanger.



Match ribbon ends, then put a dab of glue on top rear of wreath to secure ribbon in place.



Tie an overhand knot 3 inches above wreath. Make a bow above overhand knot on hanger.

Glue peppers onto wreath.



Festive Bolo



©2006 Publications International, Ltd.

You'll Need:



21 inches black leather, 1/8 inch wide

Scissors

Tape measure or yardstick

2-inch bolo

To Make Festive Bolo Ornaments:

