How to Make Easy Christmas Ornaments

Holly Badge
Holly Badge.
- Paintbrushes: 1/2-inch, 5/0
- 5-pointed wood star, 2 inch
- Acrylic paint: yellow, black
- 2 holly leaves with berry, 1/2-inch leaves
- Wire cutters
- Hot glue gun, glue sticks
- 2 inches red satin ribbon, 1/8 inch wide
- 8 inches gold elastic cord
- Using 1/2-inch brush, paint both sides and edges of star yellow.
- Using 5/0 brush, paint "Sheriff" in black.
- Trim stems from holly leaves and berry.
- Glue leaves and berry on lower right of star.
- Make a 3/4-inch bow from ribbon. Glue bow above holly leaves.
- Fold gold cord in half. Tie an overhand knot near open ends. Glue knot to back of star's top point.
Ornament Tip!You don't have to use a 5-pointed star; in the old West, sheriff badges came in many shapes and sizes. There were also U.S. Marshals and Texas Rangers in the old West. You can make an entire collection.