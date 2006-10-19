Home & Garden
How to Make Easy Christmas Ornaments

by the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Holly Badge

Holly Badge western-themed Christmas ornament.
Holly Badge.

You'll Need:
  • Paintbrushes: 1/2-inch, 5/0
  • 5-pointed wood star, 2 inch
  • Acrylic paint: yellow, black
  • 2 holly leaves with berry, 1/2-inch leaves
  • Wire cutters
  • Hot glue gun, glue sticks
  • 2 inches red satin ribbon, 1/8 inch wide
  • 8 inches gold elastic cord
To Make Holly Badge Ornaments:
  1. Using 1/2-inch brush, paint both sides and edges of star yellow.

  2. Using 5/0 brush, paint "Sheriff" in black.

  3. Trim stems from holly leaves and berry.

  4. Glue leaves and berry on lower right of star.

    Paint words onto star. Then, glue on the berries.
    Paint words onto star.
    Then, glue on the berries.

  5. Make a 3/4-inch bow from ribbon. Glue bow above holly leaves.

    Glue bow onto star.
    Glue bow onto star.

  6. Fold gold cord in half. Tie an overhand knot near open ends. Glue knot to back of star's top point.

    Ornament Tip!
    You don't have to use a 5-pointed star; in the old West, sheriff badges came in many shapes and sizes. There were also U.S. Marshals and Texas Rangers in the old West. You can make an entire collection.

