How to Make Easy Christmas Ornaments

Pepper Yule Party
- 12 plastic red peppers, 7/8 inch each
- 26 inches red satin ribbon, 1/8 inch wide
- 26 inches green satin ribbon, 1/8 inch wide
- Tape measure or yardstick
- Scissors
- Hot glue gun, glue sticks
- Braid ends of 3 peppers together.
- Keep adding a pepper each time you braid wires from first row of peppers. This is a bit like making a French braid. Continue adding peppers.
- After all 12 peppers have been braided, continue braiding wires together. Bend braided wire behind peppers to form a hook.
- Cut both red and green ribbons into 18-inch lengths and 8-inch lengths.
- Overlap 18-inch lengths of red and green ribbon, and make a 3-inch bow. Glue bow to top of peppers.
- Insert red and green 8-inch lengths of ribbon through braided wire hook.
- Tie an overhand knot 1 inch from open ends for a hanger.
Ornament Tip!
- If the red coating on the peppers chips, red fingernail polish works as a great touch-up.