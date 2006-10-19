Home & Garden
How to Make Easy Christmas Ornaments

by the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Pepper Yule Party

Pepper Yule Party western-themed Christmas ornament.
©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
Pepper Yule Party.

You'll Need:
  • 12 plastic red peppers, 7/8 inch each
  • 26 inches red satin ribbon, 1/8 inch wide
  • 26 inches green satin ribbon, 1/8 inch wide
  • Tape measure or yardstick
  • Scissors
  • Hot glue gun, glue sticks
To Make Pepper Yule Party Ornaments:
  1. Braid ends of 3 peppers together.

  2. Keep adding a pepper each time you braid wires from first row of peppers. This is a bit like making a French braid. Continue adding peppers.

  3. After all 12 peppers have been braided, continue braiding wires together. Bend braided wire behind peppers to form a hook.

  4. Cut both red and green ribbons into 18-inch lengths and 8-inch lengths.

  5. Overlap 18-inch lengths of red and green ribbon, and make a 3-inch bow. Glue bow to top of peppers.

  6. Insert red and green 8-inch lengths of ribbon through braided wire hook.

  7. Tie an overhand knot 1 inch from open ends for a hanger.

    Insert red and green ribbon.
    ©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Insert red and green ribbon.

    Ornament Tip!
    • If the red coating on the peppers chips, red fingernail polish works as a great touch-up.

In the next section, we'll show you how to create easy-to-make children's-themed ornaments.

