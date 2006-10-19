How to Make Easy Christmas Ornaments







Pepper Yule Party.

You'll Need:



12 plastic red peppers, 7/8 inch each

26 inches red satin ribbon, 1/8 inch wide

26 inches green satin ribbon, 1/8 inch wide

Tape measure or yardstick

Scissors

Hot glue gun, glue sticks

To Make Pepper Yule Party Ornaments:

Braid ends of 3 peppers together.



Keep adding a pepper each time you braid wires from first row of peppers. This is a bit like making a French braid. Continue adding peppers.



After all 12 peppers have been braided, continue braiding wires together. Bend braided wire behind peppers to form a hook.



Cut both red and green ribbons into 18-inch lengths and 8-inch lengths.



Overlap 18-inch lengths of red and green ribbon, and make a 3-inch bow. Glue bow to top of peppers.



Insert red and green 8-inch lengths of ribbon through braided wire hook.



Tie an overhand knot 1 inch from open ends for a hanger.

Ornament Tip! If the red coating on the peppers chips, red fingernail polish works as a great touch-up.