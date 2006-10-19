How to Make Easy Christmas Ornaments

Easy Children's-Themed Ornaments
Your young ones will absolutely love the clever ornaments you make to decorate a theme tree just for children. Santas and snowmen will prance about your tree on Christmas morning with candy canes that look good enough to eat. Learn how to make these darling children's-themed ornaments with our easy step-by-step instructions.
Braided Candy Cane
You'll Need:
©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
Braided Candy Cane.
- 2 pieces red calico, 11/2 x 13 inches each
- White material with red dots, 11/2 x 13 inches
- Iron, ironing board
- 3 lengths covered florist wire, 18 inches each
- Hot glue gun, glue sticks
- Wire cutters
- Scissors
- 16 inches red satin ribbon, 1/8 inch wide
- 16 inches white satin ribbon, 1/8 inch wide
- Turn up 1 long edge of a calico strip 1/4 inch. Iron flat. Place a length of florist wire into fold. Roll fabric around wire. Spot glue edges in place. Clip florist wire that sticks out from strip. Repeat with other 2 strips of material.
- Braid three strips together.
- Turn ends back on themselves, and glue in place. Cut off extra material. Bend into a candy cane shape.
©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
After rolling fabric around wire, braid
strips, and then bend into a candy cane.
- Cut red and white ribbon into two 8-inch lengths. Overlay a length of red and white ribbon. Fold in half, and glue ends together. Glue ends to top edge of candy cane for hanger.
- Overlay second red and white ribbon lengths, and make a 11/2-inch bow. Glue bow over hanger ends.
Ornament Tip!You can use this same technique to make a wreath. Use strips that are 18 inches long. After braiding, turn only one end back on itself. Shape the weaving into a circle, and glue the unfinished end behind the wreath. Glue 1-inch eyelet around the outside edge of the wreath.