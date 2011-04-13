Please enter terms to search for.

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Home Decor
  4. Seasonal Decor

How to Make a Felt Snowman

by HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Snowmen are a symbol of winter. You can make a great felt snowman with some craft materials and a little cutting and sewing.

Here's how what you need to make a felt snowman:

Advertisement

  • Two pieces of white felt, 10-by-13 inches (25.4-by-33 centimeters)
  • Black felt, 9-by-12 inches (22.9-by-30.5 centimeters)
  • Red felt, 2-by-12 inches (5-by-30.5 centimeters)
  • Orange felt, at least 1-inch (2.5-centimeters) square
  • Polyester fiberfill
  • Three small, black buttons
  • Scissors
  • Thread (black and white)
  • Needle
  • Hole punch
  • Pencil

What you do:

  1. Sketch a snowman on one piece of white felt. The head should be approximately 5 inches (13 centimeters) in diameter. The arms should be short and rounded, and should begin right under the head. The bottom of the body should be about 8 inches (20 centimeters) in diameter. The outline should be one continuous curvy shape.
  2. Cut out the snowman.
  3. Trace the snowman onto the other piece of white felt. Cut it out.
  4. Draw an oval about 8 inches-by-4 inches (20-by-10 centimeters) on the black felt.
  5. Draw a rectangle about 5-by-4 inches (13-by-10 centimeters) on the black felt.
  6. Cut out the two shapes.
  7. Cut a 4-inch (10-centimeter) slit lengthwise through the center of the oval.
  8. Make seven small circles from the leftover black felt with your hole punch. These will be the eyes and mouth.
  9. Sew the black circles in place with black thread.
  10. Sew the buttons down the middle of your snowman's belly with black thread.
  11. Cut a triangle out of orange felt.
  12. Sew the triangle into a cone. Sew the base onto your snowman's face for a nose.
  13. Sew the other piece of white felt to the back of your snowman. Leave the bottom open.
  14. Stuff your snowman with polyester fiberfill. Stuff the arms and head first. You can use your pencil to push the stuffing into hard-to-reach places.
  15. Sew up the bottom of the snowman.
  16. Put the black felt oval around your snowman's head. Position it as you like, and sew it in place along the slit. This is the brim of your snowman's hat.
  17. Sew the black rectangle above the hat brim. This is the top of the hat.
  18. Wrap the red felt around your snowman's neck for a scarf. Sew the scarf in place. Cut a fringe into the ends of the felt so it looks more realistic [source: Swanson, Craftelf].

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement