How to Make a Felt Snowman

Snowmen are a symbol of winter. You can make a great felt snowman with some craft materials and a little cutting and sewing.
Here's how what you need to make a felt snowman:
- Two pieces of white felt, 10-by-13 inches (25.4-by-33 centimeters)
- Black felt, 9-by-12 inches (22.9-by-30.5 centimeters)
- Red felt, 2-by-12 inches (5-by-30.5 centimeters)
- Orange felt, at least 1-inch (2.5-centimeters) square
- Polyester fiberfill
- Three small, black buttons
- Scissors
- Thread (black and white)
- Needle
- Hole punch
- Pencil
What you do:
- Sketch a snowman on one piece of white felt. The head should be approximately 5 inches (13 centimeters) in diameter. The arms should be short and rounded, and should begin right under the head. The bottom of the body should be about 8 inches (20 centimeters) in diameter. The outline should be one continuous curvy shape.
- Cut out the snowman.
- Trace the snowman onto the other piece of white felt. Cut it out.
- Draw an oval about 8 inches-by-4 inches (20-by-10 centimeters) on the black felt.
- Draw a rectangle about 5-by-4 inches (13-by-10 centimeters) on the black felt.
- Cut out the two shapes.
- Cut a 4-inch (10-centimeter) slit lengthwise through the center of the oval.
- Make seven small circles from the leftover black felt with your hole punch. These will be the eyes and mouth.
- Sew the black circles in place with black thread.
- Sew the buttons down the middle of your snowman's belly with black thread.
- Cut a triangle out of orange felt.
- Sew the triangle into a cone. Sew the base onto your snowman's face for a nose.
- Sew the other piece of white felt to the back of your snowman. Leave the bottom open.
- Stuff your snowman with polyester fiberfill. Stuff the arms and head first. You can use your pencil to push the stuffing into hard-to-reach places.
- Sew up the bottom of the snowman.
- Put the black felt oval around your snowman's head. Position it as you like, and sew it in place along the slit. This is the brim of your snowman's hat.
- Sew the black rectangle above the hat brim. This is the top of the hat.
- Wrap the red felt around your snowman's neck for a scarf. Sew the scarf in place. Cut a fringe into the ends of the felt so it looks more realistic [source: Swanson, Craftelf].